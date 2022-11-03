Read full article on original website
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
Bham Now
12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love
I’m a sucker for trying out new things, so I’m looking forward to visiting these new Birmingham businesses. From a new place to sweat it out to delectable, sweet pastries, there are an abundance of spots to get excited about in The Magic City. 1. Hello Bakery |...
‘Trapped inside herself’: Alabama 3rd grader battles rare neurological disorder
A pet hedgehog is waiting at the end of the road for 8-year-old Pippa Daspit.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023
GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Cordova woman’s artistic passions rekindled through greeting cards after accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cordova woman has been able to rekindle her passion in a new way – leaving her mark at this year’s Christmas Village. Janey Carter got in a car accident in 2017 that almost took her life. It left her paralyzed below the neck, stealing her dreams to play volleyball but […]
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million
Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
Mothers of Murdered Sons: A conversation with Birmingham leaders on dealing with gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’ve heard the stories of sons who have died and their mothers whose lives have changed. CBS 42 gave those mothers the opportunity to share their stories with law enforcement, judges, lawmakers and other community leaders Thursday as the ripple effects of gun violence continue to impact our communities. Counselor Michelle […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
wvtm13.com
Record warmth greets us to begin the week
Record warmth in the forecast to begin the week. Cooler air is not too far away though!. Some of us reached the 80s earlier this afternoon, and believe it or not, Monday will be even warmer! In fact, we now expect to break the record high of 82ºF on Monday: forecast high up to 83ºF in Birmingham. Incredible!
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
Bham Now
Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale
The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
