Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs
In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:. ''Road Closed...
Santa makes early run through Panhandle
There was a noise in the Sidney realm recently. It had a familiar jingle, but a little early in the season. It was Santa Claus and a few seasonal representatives testing his equipment before the big day. He was seen escorted on his way through Sidney Saturday by local law...
Cheyenne County Commissioners recognize Brenda Blanke
SIDNEY - The Cheyenne County Commissioners meeting Monday morning included recognition of Brenda Blanke. Blanke, Cheyenne County Child Support Enforcement Officer, was recognized as Member of the Year by the Child Support Enforcement Association. "It feels good to be recognized," she said Monday afternoon. She was nominated by new case...
Logan County: Voters pass grant funds for Peetz school district
Matthew Crowder got 60.21% of the vote to become the county sheriff, replacing the retiring Philip Biersdorfer. Challenge, Michael S Woltemath, received 39.79% of the vote. County Commissioner - District 1 will be represented by Ronald Berges, who got 74.63% of the vote over Mark F. Turner, who had 25.37%.
Kimball County: Morrison edges Warner for Kimball Mayor
KIMBALL - John Morrison was elected as the new mayor of Kimball during the general election on Tuesday in Kimball County. Morrison defeated challenger Christy Warner, 480 votes to 312. He had advantages in the 1st Ward, 197-142, and the 2nd Ward, 156-85. Morrison takes over for Keith Prunty, who...
Shake-up in Banner County after write-in candidates sweep races
HARRISBURG - Write-in candidates swept both the Banner County commissioners' race and the race for county clerk during the general election on Tuesday. Robin Darnall and Laif Anderson were two write-in candidates elected to the Banner County Commissioners board. Anderson received 254 votes and Darnall got 221. They defeated two republicans who won the primary election in May, Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post. Sandberg received 113 votes and Post ended with 108 votes.
Deuel County: Voters elect Johnson, Carlson to Chappell City Council
CHAPPELL - Lynda Johnson and Arnie Carlson won spots on the Chappell City Council Tuesday night. Johnson and Carlson were the top two vote-getters in the general election in Deuel County. Carlson received 218 votes and Johnson finished with 208. Challengers Mikel Winemiller and Zackory H. Ringer had 84 and 50 votes, respectively.
Counting the ballots
SIDNEY - The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Then the work began. Three hours later, the ballots were still being scanned and recorded. UPDATE: With all precincts counted, voters have chosen Jordan B. Hajek as the next Cheyenne County Assessor. Hajek got her name on the ballot by petition. She defeated Mel Keller 2,260 votes to Keller's 1,017.
