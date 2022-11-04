So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders. Narrator: Twitter is not to be believed — even more so than usual. Each of the tweets seen Wednesday about the above items involving the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL normally would count as major news in the world of sports, but none was real. Instead, all came from fake accounts, which already were a long-standing and occasionally disruptive issue for Twitter, but seem to be flourishing thanks to a policy change instituted under new owner Elon Musk that allows anyone to pay for a “blue check” to appear to have been verified by the popular social media platform. James, the four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, regularly engages with his more than 52 million followers. So maybe it appeared plausible to some folks that he would request a trade via that medium with his Lakers off to a 2-8 start this season.

29 MINUTES AGO