Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Seahawks-Bucs clash in Munich had truly absurd demand for tickets
The NFL International Series is set to break new ground in Munich, Germany this weekend, as fans flock to watch Seahawks take on the Buccaneers. The NFL International Series is in its 15th season. Over that run, they’ve held games in London, United Kingdom. Five seasons ago, the series started to include games in Mexico. And for the first time, the NFL will host a game in Munich, Germany this Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Justin Tucker is Instagram Live gold, trolls Saints on flight home
Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker completely trolled the New Orleans Saints in the funniest way on his flight home. Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker proved once again to be more than just a talented NFL player. He had the most hilarious comment about the New Orleans Saints on an Instagram Live video from Marlon Humphrey. Tucker told Humphrey, “You’re going to have me saying something silly like, ‘Racks on racks, smoking on that Saints pack.'”
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Cardinals: John Mozeliak giving Paul DeJong another chance in 2023
John Mozeliak’s new comments on Paul DeJong further indicate a return in 2023. After another extremely disappointing season from Paul DeJong, many expected the St. Louis Cardinals to let go of their once promising shortstop this offseason. From the looks of it, DeJong will be getting another shot to make an impact on the club in 2023.
Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news
So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders. Narrator: Twitter is not to be believed — even more so than usual. Each of the tweets seen Wednesday about the above items involving the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL normally would count as major news in the world of sports, but none was real. Instead, all came from fake accounts, which already were a long-standing and occasionally disruptive issue for Twitter, but seem to be flourishing thanks to a policy change instituted under new owner Elon Musk that allows anyone to pay for a “blue check” to appear to have been verified by the popular social media platform. James, the four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, regularly engages with his more than 52 million followers. So maybe it appeared plausible to some folks that he would request a trade via that medium with his Lakers off to a 2-8 start this season.
