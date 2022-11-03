ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Race for the Case Week 10: Louisville gets off scot-free in IARP ruling & Tennessee faces Georgia

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOh4S_0iy5FQJU00

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest college football games against the spread that Week 10 has to offer. Before the official picks are given out, there was an official ruling on the Louisville basketball team by the IARP, which left the show in great frustration.

We also get an update on Wetzel the horse & his latest performance on the track.

This week’s slate of games are headlined by the #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers heading to Athens, GA to face the Georgia Bulldogs. #24 ranked Texas faces off against the #13 Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 matchup, while there is another major SEC rivalry game taking place this weekend between the #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the #10 ranked LSU Tigers. #21 ranked Wake Forest and #22 ranked NC State square off in a big ACC matchup, while another ACC member, the #4 ranked Clemson Tigers will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. As always, the show closes out with their Lock of the Week.

1:45 The IARP is still dysfunctional after their ruling on Louisville basketball

24:42 Wetzel the horse raced this week at Mahoning Valley

29:35 #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers @ #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs

33:20 #24 ranked Texas Longhorns @ #13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats

37:15 #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide @ #10 ranked LSU Tigers

40:45 #21 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #22 ranked NC State Wolfpack

44:00 #4 ranked Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

47:15 Lock of the week

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Report: Stephanie White hired as next Connecticut Sun coach

The Connecticut Sun are set to hire Stephanie White as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s M.A. Voepel. White will replace Curt Miller in Connecticut. Miller, the two-time Coach of the Year, after leading the franchise to the WNBA Finals. White was most recently the head coach at...
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Several teams reportedly want NFL to push trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12

The NFL is finally catching on that fans love active and chaotic trade deadlines. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, several NFL teams have asked the league to move the trade deadline back two to four weeks, so it would coincide with Week 10 or Week 12, past the halfway point of the season. The goal, Schefter reported, would be to increase the amount of activity that takes place around the trade deadline.
WGAU

Bills QB Allen's status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he's awaiting the results of tests...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

No. 17 Arizona opens with a 117-75 win over Nicholls State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and No. 17 Arizona went on a massive opening run to begin its second season under coach Tommy Lloyd with a 117-75 rout of Nicholls State on Monday night. The Wildcats won 33 games and went to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last season, earning Lloyd national coach of the year honors. Lloyd retooled his roster after losing three players to the NBA, adding several veteran transfers to go with a core of Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa, Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson. The Wildcats hit the hardwood pounding, repeatedly working the ball inside to score or kick it out to open shooters against the Colonels. Ballo added 18 points, helping Arizona set a school record with 71.7% shooting from the floor against the reigning Southland Conference regular-season champions.
TUCSON, AZ
WGAU

Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season

ATLANTA — (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
100K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy