Woman sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for murder of daughter's boyfriend

Bakersfield Californian
Murderer seeks resentencing in death of Arvin High School football star
The 1997 murder of a popular Arvin High School football captain roiled the Arvin-Lamont communities as many pondered how such a ruthless act could have happened in their area. Almost 4,000 people flocked to Arvin High School’s football stadium to mourn Chad Yarbrough’s murder, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. Juan Villa Ramirez and Efrain Garza were convicted of the crime and expected to spend the rest of their lives in prison for it — but just last week, Garza filed a petition to be resentenced, citing a bill changing the definition of felony murder.
Bakersfield Californian
Tight contest in 3rd District Kern County supervisor race
As of late Tuesday evening, with 102 of the 143 precincts' votes counted, Jeff Flores has taken an early lead against Brian Smith. As voting officials continue to count the ballots, the 3rd District seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors is under a tight contest, as Flores is ahead with 51.50 percentage, about 5,303 votes. Brian Smith is currently in second place, with 4,994 votes or 48.50 percent.
Bakersfield Californian
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 2-8: Will these first impressions last?
Last week's action gave a variety of Kern County teams a chance to make great initial impressions with the winter sports season finally underway. And while a few stumbled out of the gate, all provided at least some cause for optimism. It's hard to judge results against nonconference opposition, but all five debutants from last week — men's and women's basketball teams from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, plus CSUB wrestling — demonstrated sizable influxes of new talent entering the long season ahead.
Bakersfield Californian
Bains jumped out to early lead in 35th Assembly race, never looked back as lead widened
It was Democrat vs. Democrat in the race for the 35th Assembly District in Kern County. But the count leaned heavily toward family care doctor and political newcomer Jasmeet Bains as Election Night wore on.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield City Council race: Two incumbents to return; 2 races remain undecided
After months of talk about public safety issues, homelessness and road safety — which most candidates discussed as their pressing concerns for Bakersfield leading up to Tuesday — the voters have cast their ballots. As in most races, the results for the two Bakersfield City Council seats up...
