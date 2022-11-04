ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geri Horner shows off her chic sense of style in an all-white ensemble as she cosies up to her husband Christian at AlphaTauri launch event

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Geri Horner showed off her elegant sense of style as she stepped with husband Christian to the opening of the AlphaTauri flagship store in London on Thursday.

The Spice Girl, 50, wore an all-white ensemble, opting or a turtle-necked jumper which she wore under a matching jacket.

She wore a long skirt in the same colour and a pair of brown high-heeled boots as she stood arm-in-arm with her racing driver boss husband Christian, 48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f5vG_0iy5DGf200
Happy couple: Geri Horner showed off her elegant sense of style as she stepped with husband Christian to the opening of the AlphaTauri flagship store in London on Thursday

The former racing driver and current Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team opted for smart but casual attire, wearing a black jacket and navy blue jeans.

He wore a white button down shirt and a pair of smart brown shoes for the evenng.

Christian casually stood with his hands in his pockets as he posed for pictures with his singer wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpjPZ_0iy5DGf200
In style: The Spice Girl, 50, wore an all-white ensemble, opting or a turtle-necked jumper which she wore under a matching jacket

It recently emerged that Geri is to release a new series of children's adventure books called Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen after signing a two-book deal.

She previously found success with her Ugenia Lavender books and has signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader imprint Philomel Books in the US.

Under this deal, she will release the first book in the series, called Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen in autumn 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U1Az_0iy5DGf200
All stars: Geri and Christian were joined at the opening of the AlphaTauri flagship store by radio DJ Roman Kemp (left) and Made In Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivm7D_0iy5DGf200

The story will follow orphan Rosie Frost who is sent to a mystery island, which is home to extraordinary teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Geri and Christian were joined at the opening of the AlphaTauri flagship store by radio DJ Roman Kemp.

The capital FM host, 29, wore a burgundy shirt and matching trousers which he teamed with a comfortable pair of trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpHLM_0iy5DGf200
In style: He was joined at the bash by Lady Mary Charteris, 35, who looked stylish in a baby pink jumper and black trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304Ni3_0iy5DGf200
Loved up: She was seen posing with her arm around the shoulder of her musician husband Robbie Furze, who wore a khaki jacket with a sheepskin collar and jeans

He was joined at the bash by Lady Mary Charteris, 35, who looked stylish in a baby pink jumper and black trousers.

The model some black heels with glittered silver toes to add a touch of glitz to her look.

She was seen posing with her arm around the shoulder of her musician husband Robbie Furze, who wore a khaki jacket with a sheepskin collar and jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2km7_0iy5DGf200
Famous friends: Actor Kadeem Ramsay cut a casual figure in a pink T-shirt which he teamed with black trousers as he stood alongside American singer Sam Salter

