‘Bachelor in Paradise’: What Is Hayden Markowitz’s Job? He Spent Six Figures on His Dog Rambo

By Erica Scassellati
 5 days ago

After the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise , fans may be wondering about Hayden Markowitz’s job . He arrived on the beach with a date card and immediately started talking about his dog Rambo. Hayden told multiple people that he dropped a large amount of money on Rambo, so what exactly does he do for a living?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers regarding Hayden Markowitz ahead.]

Rachel Recchia and Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Kate Gallivan went on a date with Hayden during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

Hayden Markowitz returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Several contestants were leery of Hayden because of his past behavior on Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette . Kate Gallivan finally agreed to go on a date with him, but it didn’t go well.

During the date, Hayden told Kate that he spent six digits for treatment on his dog Rambo , who has an inoperable brain tumor. “I don’t know about ya’ll, but I do not have six figures lying around,” Kate told cameras. “Unless that man has a tree in his backyard that is growing money, I think his priorities are a little misaligned.”

The teaser for week 7 makes it seem like Hayden’s money may appeal to Kate, but it’s worth noting that these clips can often be misleading in the way they are edited. “Logan is like really great, but Hayden has money,” Kate says in the teaser. “Which we love. I don’t want to have to carry someone else.”

What is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant Hayden Markowitz’s job?

Bachelor in Paradise fans are probably curious about Hayden Markowitz’s job after he talked about spending so much money on Rambo. According to his Linkedin , Hayden holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies from the University of Central Florida. He works as a leisure executive in Tampa and is the CEO of 30A Rental Properties.

The company “manages a collection of beautifully appointed luxury homes and condominium units along the Scenic Highway 30A corridor.” Hayden’s Linkedin says that he “works diligently to prepare his clients before and throughout the process and makes himself available, day and night, to answer questions.”

Why did Hayden Gabby and Rachel ask Hayden to leave ‘The Bachelorette’?

Although Bachelor in Paradise contestant Hayden Markowitz has a solid job, some of his actions from Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette seem like a red flag for Kate. First, he told Kate about describing Gabby as “rough around the edges.”

Hayden also angered both Bachelorettes by talking about them behind their backs and comparing them to his ex. When Kate heard about this, she was concerned. “My eyes have been opened. I have truly seen the other side,” Kate told the cameras. “I might have made a critical error going on this date with Hayden.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

