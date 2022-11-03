Read full article on original website
14news.com
EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
wevv.com
Man arrested after burglary of Evansville computer repair store
An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary after a break-in that happened at a local business on Sunday. Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Computers Plus store off of North Burkhardt Road early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, police said they...
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
wevv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after stealing police car in Mt. Vernon, authorities say
A woman is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say she stole a police cruiser after being arrested in connection to a burglary investigation. The Mt. Vernon Police Department says officers were called to a burglary in the area of East Water Street and North Canal Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro
OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested on burglary charges
An Evansville woman was arrested for burglary charges after police say she broke into a home, stole items, and tried to sell them. Officers say they were sent to a house on South Garvin Street for a residential burglary report on November 5th around 4:00 p.m. Police say they saw...
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
104.1 WIKY
Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire
A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
OPD: Handgun recovered by officer, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm. OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards […]
wevv.com
Hopkins County Jail collects donations for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
Jail officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help victims of a natural disaster on the other side of the state. A post from the Hopkins County Jail shared Monday said that a variety of different supplies had been collected for victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky through a donation box opened up at the jail a few weeks ago.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Trailer stolen in broad daylight, suspects remain unidentified
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul. They accuse the suspects, who were […]
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
14news.com
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
UPDATE: Fired PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in the store
Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call.
