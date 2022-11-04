Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries along N Acadian Thwy. W at North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (November 9) afternoon crash along North Acadian Thruway West at North Street. The incident occurred around noon and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent...
Central Thruway reopens after crash
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central Thruway has reopened following a crash on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. Officials said the roadway at Greenwell Springs Road was shut down due to a crash and overturned vehicle. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials. During the closure, the public was...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
brproud.com
No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
brproud.com
brproud.com
Zachary firefighters battle early morning flames
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary battled an early morning fire at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the Zachary Fire Department, the flames broke out at a detached garage on Fairway Drive near Old Scenic Highway. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw the entire...
wbrz.com
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mayor of Melville dies in crash near Port Barre
One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
brproud.com
EBR Schools: No reported injuries after four buses ‘broken into’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms that four of their school buses “were broken into.”. The school system is still trying to figure out when the break-ins took place. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and more...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
WLOX
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have identified the person who allegedly stole a work truck from LSU campus on Nov. 2, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
brproud.com
‘Do you know me,’ DSPD looking owner of dog found overnight
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is trying to find the owner of the dog in the attached picture. DSPD is asking the question, “Do you know me?”. The dog was found around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 near Adam’s Smoke Shop.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man struck and killed while biking on parish highway
A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
brproud.com
Two in critical condition after accident on Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. The accident took place in the 19100 block of Jefferson Hwy. “Upon arrival, they found one patient physically pinned inside of their vehicle,” according to...
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
