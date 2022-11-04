ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Central Thruway reopens after crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central Thruway has reopened following a crash on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. Officials said the roadway at Greenwell Springs Road was shut down due to a crash and overturned vehicle. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials. During the closure, the public was...
CENTRAL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Man dies in deadly East Feliciana Parish crash

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are reportedly investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. The crash reportedly happened shortly before 4 a.m. on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish. Troopers identified the...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Zachary firefighters battle early morning flames

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary battled an early morning fire at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the Zachary Fire Department, the flames broke out at a detached garage on Fairway Drive near Old Scenic Highway. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw the entire...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man struck and killed while biking on parish highway

A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two in critical condition after accident on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. The accident took place in the 19100 block of Jefferson Hwy. “Upon arrival, they found one patient physically pinned inside of their vehicle,” according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

