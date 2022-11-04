Read full article on original website
Barbara Buchanan
5d ago
Bo surprises there. Everyone thinks Oprah walks on water bit soon the truth will be revealed. Not so squeaky clean like she wants ppl to believe.
Reply(86)
133
Chris Colella
5d ago
I was just thinking yesterday, "what would Oprah do?"Now that I know the answer I'll vote for Oz.Oprah honey, nobody cares and nobody is surprised
Reply(10)
118
Jerry Bramwell
5d ago
Oprah is about as brain dead as fetterman and biden.she wants mental health 3 strokes and 3 anurisms and dementia and Alzheimer's diseases patients running are country.
Reply(59)
74
Related
Mehmet Oz Busted: Woman He 'Comforted' At Event Was Reportedly An Aide
The campaign for Mehmet Oz, a Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, did not inform media outlets that a woman Oz consoled at a “community discussion” in September was actually the campaign’s Philadelphia County coordinator, The Intercept reported. Oz spoke with Sheila Armstrong, who had shared a...
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Reporter challenges Dr Oz live on air as he makes claim about Fetterman’s first wish for America
Reporter challenges Dr Oz as he makes claim about Fetterman's wish for America. Dr Mehmet Oz was challenged live on air after he made the claim that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority. The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Amy Schumer says Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s ‘best interest at heart’
Comedian Amy Schumer touted Democratic Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman and called his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a “bully” in a social media post. Despite Fetterman’s incoherent performance during his and Oz’s debate Tuesday night, Schumer took to Instagram to say that Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s “best...
Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’
Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
Tucker Carlson stays silent on flap over son Buckley
Fox News host Tucker Carlson refrained from commenting during his top-rated show Monday evening about a reported fuss over his son Buckley getting a job on Capitol Hill.
disneydining.com
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing. “I’m also...
Live Results: John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz: Pennsylvania's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz in a face-off for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the state's lieutenant governor and Oz is a celebrity doctor and first-time candidate. Pennsylvania is a battleground state that Biden won by 1.2 percentage points in...
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
How John Fetterman Beat Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania
John Fetterman pursued an every-county strategy that ran up the margins in rural areas
Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races
Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
John Fetterman's Most Painful Moment During 'Disastrous' Dr. Oz Debate
Fetterman and Oz are vying for a crucial Pennsylvania seat that could decide the balance of power in the Senate.
NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards
UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
Comments / 536