ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 536

Barbara Buchanan
5d ago

Bo surprises there. Everyone thinks Oprah walks on water bit soon the truth will be revealed. Not so squeaky clean like she wants ppl to believe.

Reply(86)
133
Chris Colella
5d ago

I was just thinking yesterday, "what would Oprah do?"Now that I know the answer I'll vote for Oz.Oprah honey, nobody cares and nobody is surprised

Reply(10)
118
Jerry Bramwell
5d ago

Oprah is about as brain dead as fetterman and biden.she wants mental health 3 strokes and 3 anurisms and dementia and Alzheimer's diseases patients running are country.

Reply(59)
74
Related
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
The Independent

Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races

Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy