ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88. Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster with rookie catcher Korey Lee. Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third...
HOUSTON, TX
WDEL 1150AM

Flyers spoil Giroux milestone by beating Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux scored a milestone goal against his former team, but the Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the celebration with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. The game was Giroux's first against his former team, but he doesn't have much to boast about as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy