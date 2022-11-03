PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88. Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games.

