Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jazz clobber LeBron James-less Lakers
Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and Jordan Clarkson fired in 22 as the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles
Short-handed Grizzlies battle to buzzer, but fall to Celtics
The Grizzlies made a push in the second half, but fell just short while playing without Steven Adams. Related story: Box score: Celtics 109, Grizzlies 106
silverscreenandroll.com
Are we really doing this Anthony Davis trade nonsense again?
Anthony Davis has been nothing short of great this season for the Lakers. Defensively, he’s held a Lakers roster comprised largely of guards and devoid of wings and forwards. Offensively, while his jumper still hasn’t found consistency, he’s embraced playing center and flourished in doing so, shooting 52.9% from the field.
Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night. Norman Powell scored 10 of his 17 points during the frantic final rally by the Clippers, who finished the game on a 21-6 run. Cleveland led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers. Powell tied it on a running layup while getting fouled with 1:03 to play. After Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer, George made his leaner in the lane and hit the free throw. Evan Mobley ended the Cavaliers’ five-minute field goal drought on a dunk with 29 seconds left, but Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson hit two free throws apiece down the stretch while Los Angeles hung on for its fourth victory in five games. George missed two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, but Kevin Love’s full-court heave missed.
silverscreenandroll.com
What is wrong with the Lakers’ in third quarters this season?
The Lakers’ third-quarter struggles this season struck once again on Sunday as they watched a halftime lead completely disappear against the Cavaliers en route to their seventh loss of the season. While they’ve looked like a good team at times this season, those glimpses are often met and bested by stretches of poor play as well.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Anthony Davis need to do a better job getting him second half touches
The ball was already levitating over Jarrett Allen’s signature hair and outstretched arms when Anthony Davis decided to leave his feet. It was the 8:04 mark of the 3rd quarter in the Lakers’ Sunday matinee with the Cleveland Cavaliers when Russell Westbrook violently attacked the basket, drawing Allen’s attention his way. Meanwhile, Davis tip-toed into the packed paint as if it were filled with hot coals.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham went full parent mode on the Lakers after loss to Cavs
There’s nothing more fear-inducing than that moment, whether brief or long, when you know you’re in trouble and a parent or guardian is waiting to confront you about it. The dread of what they’re going to say you is then normally met with the phrase that everyone hates to hear...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook continues to benefit from the Lakers’ realignment
The key to the Lakers’ success from 2019-21 was that they absolutely blitzed teams when LeBron James and Anthony Davis shared the court, they were pretty decent when only LeBron played, and then barely stayed afloat in the other minutes, even when AD was on the court. The theory...
Comments / 0