LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night. Norman Powell scored 10 of his 17 points during the frantic final rally by the Clippers, who finished the game on a 21-6 run. Cleveland led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers. Powell tied it on a running layup while getting fouled with 1:03 to play. After Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer, George made his leaner in the lane and hit the free throw. Evan Mobley ended the Cavaliers’ five-minute field goal drought on a dunk with 29 seconds left, but Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson hit two free throws apiece down the stretch while Los Angeles hung on for its fourth victory in five games. George missed two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, but Kevin Love’s full-court heave missed.

