World Series Game 5: Houston Astros 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies – as it happened

Final thoughts

Well, that was a crackerjack baseball game. That is not an adjective I have ever used to describe anything before but it feels appropriate for what was a one-run game for much of its duration. The Phillies kept coming right to the edge of taking the lead but the breaks kept benefiting the Astros.

It’s a rough result for a Phillies squad that looked like it had the series edge after their Game 3 triumph. However, getting no-hit in Game 4 and then missing so many chances in Game 5 might just be enough to leave them lost and looking for answers. What exactly does it take to beat this freaking Houston team four times in seven chances? Is it even possible?

The Phillies now have to win two straight games at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. It’s a very difficult ask for any team but maybe this Philadelphia team has the right mindset to tune out how deflating these last two games have turned out.

We’ll see, Game 6 will be on Saturday night. We’ll be covering it, and a potential Game 7, here at the Guardian, so please stick with us. This will be the end of today’s live coverage, however. Thanks to everybody who followed along, ciao!

Updated at 00.18 EDT

Astros win! Astros 3-2 Phillies, FINAL

Castellanos takes a massive cut on Pressly’s first pitch and gets absolutely nothing. 0-1. He wanted to end this right there. He pops the next pitch into foul ground, but it’s just out of reach of the Astros fielders. He stays alive but he’s down to his final strike. 0-2. Castellanos takes a pitch outside. 1-2. “Seven Nation Army” returns on the organ and I’m not going to miss that when we head back to Minute Maid Park.

Castellanos lays off the next pitch. 2-2. The next pitch is outside. 3-2. Harper, the tying run, will be off on contact. A strike here would render that meaningless, however. He hits a bouncer to short and it’s a long throw but it catches him by plenty. The Astros have won Game 5 of the 2022 World Series.

Updated at 00.05 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, bottom 9th inning

Pressly throws what really looks like a strike to Harper, but the umpires call it a ball. 1-0. The next pitch is an indisputable ball. 2-0. Harper swings at what would be ball three and fouls it off. 2-1. The next pitch hits Harper! He’s on base and Nick Castellanos is up representing the winning run.

Updated at 00.00 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, bottom 9th inning

Realmuto fouls off the first pitch he sees in his likely final at-bat of the game. 0-1. He then takes a ball. 1-1. He then… his a massive flyball! For a second it looks like we’re tied. Then it looks like it’s at least going to be extra bases but McCormick makes a fantastic centerfield catch for out number two. It’s all down to Bryce Harper.

Updated at 23.58 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, bottom 9th inning

Pressly is back in. He did a great job at the end of the inning, although Marsh deserves at least an assist in helping him make sure that the Phillies didn’t score there. Pressly’s now facing Rhys Hoskins who fouls off his first offering for strike one. 0-1. He fouls the next pitch off. 0-2. He fouls the next pitch off. Still 0-2. Hoskins fouls the next one off, staying alive. Still 0-2. One has to imagine we’re seeing a ball outside the zone here.

And we do. Of course, that was something that Hoskins was also expecting. He lays off. 1-2. He can’t lay off on the next pitch, however. He strikes out swinging and the Astros are two outs away from victory.

Updated at 23.56 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, top 9th inning

Altuve is up for what seems like the 187th time today. He takes a ball outside. 1-0. He takes a strike looking. 1-1. He takes a ball on the corner. 2-1. He hasn’t swung yet in this at-bat! It’s been three whole pitches! Maybe he should have stuck with that plan, he grounds out into a double-play that sends us to the bottom of the ninth inning.

Can the Phillies pull off a comeback or will the Astros take a 3-2 World Series lead? We are about to find out!

Updated at 23.50 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, top 9th inning

Eflin, plagued by a bit of bad luck in allowing the first batter he faced reach, doesn’t seem too stressed about the circumstances. He gets McCormick to strike out swinging in four pitches for the first out of the inning.

Updated at 23.45 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, bottom 8th inning

Pressly’s not out of danger yet. Not with Schwarber representing the winning run. He fouls off the first pitch he sees. 0-1. He takes a pitch low. 1-1. He swings and misses! That’s a big one. 1-2. Pressly can escape this jam if he can finagle one more strike.

And he does! He flies out right to Mancini, who has replaced Gurriel at first base. It remains a one-run game heading into the ninth!

Updated at 23.38 EDT

Astros 3-2 Phillies, bottom 8th inning

Ryan Pressly, the Astros closer, is up next. He will face Brandon Marsh whose number one goal here is to drive in Stott and his second goal has to be: just not ground into a double play with Castellanos at first base.

His first pitch? Marsh fouls it off. 0-1. “Seven Nation Army” on the organ once again. Marsh fouls off the next pitch. 0-2. This is a bad way to begin what might be the key at-bat of the entire series, Brandon.

Oof, he takes the same big swing at the next pitch and misses. He strikes out for out number two and now the Phillies can’t tie the game on an out.

Updated at 23.35 EDT

Run scoring single! (Phillies) Astros 3-2 Phillies

Astros 3-2 Phillies, bottom 8th inning

One out, two on. Two-run deficit. Fans singing “Seven Nation Army.” It’s a tense situation, especially if you’re not a fan of that particular chant.

Segura seems to respond to it just fine, he hits a single to right field that scores Castellanos! It’s 3-2. Stott represents the tying run at third base! Dusty Baker goes to his pen!

Updated at 23.31 EDT

Astros 3-1 Phillies, bottom 8th inning

Stott gets ahead of Montero 2-0. The Phillies wouldn’t mind an extra baserunner here. The next pitch is off the corner. 3-0. I’m going to assume he does not have the green-light in this situation. He does not, he instead takes ball four and he represents the tying run. The winning run, that will be represented by Jean Segura.

Updated at 23.28 EDT

Astros 3-1 Phillies, bottom 8th inning

Montero gets ahead of Bohm 0-2 before throwing one way high to try to get him to chase. Not a bad strategy with Bohm, but it doesn’t work here. 1-2. It works the next time though, with a pitch just a little closer. Maybe that was the plan all along. Pitchers are crafty that way. The Phillies have five outs left.

Updated at 23.26 EDT

Astros 3-1 Phillies, bottom 8th inning

Rafael Montero is out to try to prevent the Phillies from putting together another comeback after seeing what they did in Game 1. He falls behind Castellanos 2-0 but gets him to first swing at a strike and then take one. 2-2. Castellanos looks at a ball. 3-2. He fouls the next pitch off. Still 3-2. That one is inside and that’s a leadoff walk issued by Montero.

Updated at 23.23 EDT

Astros 3-1 Phillies, top 8th inning

Peña is on third after the long flyout. Trey Mancini at the plate, where he works a full count and while he does so, Bregman steals second. So, both runners are in scoring position but it doesn’t matter as Mancini swings and misses to end the inning. Still, the Astros have tacked on a run and time is running out for the Phillies to answer.

Updated at 23.18 EDT

Astros 3-1 Phillies, top 8th inning

Tucker is up next, he fouls off the first ball he sees and then hits a ball into the outfield that Castellanos runs down, somewhat surprisingly considering his regular season defensive struggles. Two out. Trey Mancini is pinch-hitting for Gurriel, who got banged up during the rundown.

Updated at 23.15 EDT

Astros 3-1 Phillies, top 8th inning

Robertson gets ahead of Bregman 1-2. Really key for the Phillies to keep this a two-run deficit. Bregman fouls the next pitch out of play into the stands. Robertson’s next pitch is also in the dirt. 2-2. As is the next. 3-2. The next pitch is borderline, but Robertson is not going to get the call there. It’s a walk to Bregman.

Updated at 23.12 EDT

RBI (Astros) Astros 3-1 Phillies

Astros 3-1 Phillies, top 8th inning

Álvarez hits one foul and just out of play. 0-1. Robertson’s next pitch bounces and only a good effort from Realmuto keeps Altuve from scoring on that. 1-1. The next pitch is also outside. 1-1.

Then Álvarez hits a ground ball to first and that’s the only play to make. Álvarez scores, Peña makes it to second.

Updated at 23.09 EDT

We have a pitching change! It’s the venerable Dave Robertson coming on with the Phillies in a massive pickle.

This isn’t quite a white flag but it will be a minor miracle if the Phillies are able to keep the Astros from scoring in yet another runner-on-third with no-outs situation.

Updated at 23.05 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 8th inning

Dominguez is out again to start the eighth inning, trying to keep this at a one-run deficit. Note: both teams have an off-day tomorrow for travel and the season will last, at most, two more games. We’re in “all hands on deck” territory.

Dominguez falls behind 0-3 on Altuve, who eventually walks on a 3-2 pitch.

Updated at 23.01 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, bottom 7th inning

Harper is here to try to salvage the seventh for Philadelphia. He fouls off Abreu’s first fastball. 0-1. On 0-1, he fouls off another. That one’s 100 mph, so the fact that other human beings can even connect on pitches like that will forever boggle my mind.

The next pitch? Slider outside. 1-2. Harper successfully checks his swing (or at least the umpires determine that he does) on the next ball. 2-2. Then, Harper pops up to end the inning. That was a 1-2-3 inning for Abreu and the Phillies have just six more outs to play with.

Updated at 22.56 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, bottom 7th inning

Abreu is back out to at least start pitching in the bottom of the seventh. He’ll be facing Hoskins, who falls behind 1-2. This has been a strike-heavy game in general and both bullpens have been stellar.

Hoskins then fouls off a few pitches to stay alive. Also a lot of foul balls this game. That’s what happens when you have strike-throwing pitchers and patient, crafty hitters. Except Hoskins strikes out looking right as I type that.

Updated at 22.52 EDT

Seventh Inning Stretch

That “Xanadu” guy used to be one heck of a dancer!

Updated at 22.47 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 7th inning

Dominquez is one out away from getting out of this inning without allowing a run to score, which would be impressive. He gets ahead of Maldonado 0-2. That’s a start. The next pitch is a ball and Maldonado can only foul away the next pitch.

On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, he grounds out to short and somehow this is still a 2-1 game.

Updated at 22.45 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 7th inning

Still, there’s a runner on third with less than two outs. This is going to be tricky for the Phillies.

Or maybe not. McCormick hits into a fielder’s choice and the Phillies are able to tag Gurriel out in the midst of a rundown. McCormick takes second on the play, but it’s now two outs in the inning.

Updated at 22.42 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 7th inning

And in a 1-2 count against Hensley, Dominquez uncorks a wild pitch that allows Gurriel to make it to third base. Luckily for the pitcher, he gets Hensley to ground out to shortstop and Gurriel just can’t score from third.

Updated at 22.40 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 7th inning

If the Phillies don’t pull off the comeback, that Schwarber at-bat might loom large. As it is, Seranthony Dominguez will be pitching for Philadelphia and Gurriel is scheduled to lead things off for the Astros.

Dominguez gets ahead of Gurriel 1-2 but Gurriel hits a flyball that just drops into the outfield for a leadoff double.

Updated at 22.38 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, bottom 6th inning

Segura is up. One on, one out. He fouls off Neris’s first pitch. 0-1. Neris’s next pitch is quite outside. 1-1. Segura fouls off a pitch in the dirt. Probably should have held off on that swing. 1-2. On the next pitch, Neris gets him to strike out for the inning’s second out.

And that will do it for Neris, here’s Houston manager Dusty Baker out to relieve the reliever.

Updated at 22.28 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, bottom 6th inning

Hector Neris is up for the Astros, meaning at the very least Verlander won’t get tagged with a loss here. He gets ahead of Bohm 1-2. Bohm takes a pitch high. At 2-2, he hits a leadoff single. That’s just what the Phillies need here, down just a single run.

Updated at 22.23 EDT

I want to thank this Chevy ad featuring the Fleetwood Mac song “Everywhere” for cheering me up every few innings.

If you were wondering why that last inning took so long, there was apparently a fan who ran on the field and I missed it because they never show them during the TV broadcast proper.

I didn’t even notice because, let’s be real, sometimes baseball games are just slow for no reason whatsoever.

Updated at 22.21 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 6th inning

Tucker is up with two on and two out. This would be a golden opportunity for Houston to get some separation. Tucker tries to check his swing at a ball but ends up accidentally tapping it foul. 0-1. He takes a ball and then fouls off another pitch. 1-2. With his next swing, he grounds out to first to end the inning. The Astros threaten but don’t score.

Updated at 22.18 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 6th inning

Bregman gets the bad news from the first base umpire on a failed check swing for strike one. He then properly takes ball two. 1-1. The next pitch nearly hits Bregman and Altuve takes second.

No wait, replay shows that it totally hit him, so he’ll take his base while Altuve stays at second.

Updated at 22.15 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 6th inning

Peña is back out there and that’s been bad news for Philadelphia all game long so far. Alvarado gets ahead of him 1-2 here, which the hometown fans appreciate. They liked his swing and a miss in that count even better. One away.

Updated at 22.09 EDT

Astros 2-1 Phillies, top 6th inning

Jose Alvarado is our new Phillies pitcher and he’s facing another J.A. in Jose Altuve. Altuve, as is his wont, swings at the first pitch he sees. And the second. In both cases, he doesn’t connect. He’s in an 0-2 count, which honestly suits him just fine. Altuve takes the first ball of the at-bat. 1-2. He fouls off the next two pitches. Still 1-2. The next pitch is low. 2-2.

Altuve hits a grounder to second and just beats it out for an infield single!

Updated at 22.07 EDT