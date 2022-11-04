ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT

With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo

Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
WISCONSIN STATE
techeblog.com

Crazy Mid-Engine ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback SEMA Concept Started Out as a Bugatti Veyron Movie Car

There are auto enthusiasts who turned a Mustang into a Batmobile replica, and then this crazy mid-engine ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback concept that actually started out as a Bugatti Veyron kit car from the 2014 ‘Need for Speed’ film. B is for Build’s Chris Steinbacher picked up the Veyron after it was involved in an accident, but this project didn’t begin until Steinbacher came across Karan Adivi’s Mustang Boss 302 rendering in 2021.
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
WISCONSIN STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
gmauthority.com

1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
MotorTrend Magazine

Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine

﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”

It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original

Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoblog

Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants

Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy