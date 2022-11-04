Read full article on original website
Related
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
techeblog.com
Crazy Mid-Engine ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback SEMA Concept Started Out as a Bugatti Veyron Movie Car
There are auto enthusiasts who turned a Mustang into a Batmobile replica, and then this crazy mid-engine ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback concept that actually started out as a Bugatti Veyron kit car from the 2014 ‘Need for Speed’ film. B is for Build’s Chris Steinbacher picked up the Veyron after it was involved in an accident, but this project didn’t begin until Steinbacher came across Karan Adivi’s Mustang Boss 302 rendering in 2021.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original
Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
Carscoops
Legoland Florida Shows How It Built A Full-Size, 320,000 Brick F-150 Lightning
Although a full-scale Lego car is no longer that surprising, the builds we’re used to seeing are just that: cars. Normally the province of tiny supercars and the like, building a full-size pickup out of Lego is another story altogether. The team at the Legoland resort in Cypress Gardens,...
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
Carscoops
Chevy Won’t Make A New Corvair So This French Tuner Built One From A Camaro
When Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet reimagined the designs of their ’60s pony cars, the Challenger, Mustang, and Camaro for the modern day, they found a way to marry retro design with modern bulky vehicles. Now, a French company called NewRide wants to give the Chevrolet Corvair that same treatment.
Comments / 0