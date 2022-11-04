Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
GOP’s Abbott wins third term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke
AUSTIN — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after record spending...
Bryan College Station Eagle
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT. Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated...
Bryan College Station Eagle
volleyball
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Photos: Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
Supporters, dispensary owners and operators and investors celebrated the passage of Amendment 3 which legalizes recreational marijuana in the state on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during an Election night watch party at Budweiser Brew House at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and former President Donald Trump’s “treasonous insurrection,” which he said too many Republicans embrace.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Photos: St. Louis region votes in 2022 midterm elections
Voters hit the polls on Election Day — and before it — to cast their ballots for candidates and amendments in the 2022 midterm elections. In Missouri some of the most closely watched races are for an open U.S. Senate seat, St. Louis County Executive, President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, and legalization of recreational marijuana.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Bryan College Station Eagle
$2 billion Powerball ticket sold in California
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California store has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, Joe's Service Center will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. The jackpot was initially reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
RAW: FL: SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE (PM RADAR)
Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch. Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
