Sounds awesome. NOT!!!! If you want sub par service vote yes. I spent 3yrs in pain and two physical therapy stints before OHP would let me get an MRI just to find I had 4 torn muscles in my rotator cuff. SEVERED MUSCLES. A cadaver tissue surgery failed. Reverse shoulder replacement failed. Now after 6 yrs and two surgeries I can't raise my arm over my head and deal with constant pain. If the injury had been cared for sooner it would be a different story. OHP as well as Medicare slow role everything. Government in medicine is a bad idea.
Vote NO. Democrats just want to make sure that the illegals will have healthcare and not our own people. They are just wanting taxpayers money to line their pockets. Vote NO on every Democrat measure. Everything they want to change is a failure and waste of taxpayers money.
People will move here just for the free health care. Who's going to pay for it??? I can't hardly pay for my own.
Comments / 18