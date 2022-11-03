ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvxB0_0iy595Hd00

Zaya Wade’s parents are tussling over the fact that she should wait to officially change her name and gender right now at the age of 15. Gary has the Tea on what was said between Siohvaughn Funches-Wade and Dwyane Wade.

Also we learn the reason Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill decided to really split. The reason has people looking at the ex-housewife differently.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy