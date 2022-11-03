Zaya Wade’s parents are tussling over the fact that she should wait to officially change her name and gender right now at the age of 15. Gary has the Tea on what was said between Siohvaughn Funches-Wade and Dwyane Wade.

Also we learn the reason Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill decided to really split. The reason has people looking at the ex-housewife differently.

Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com