Boston College Women’s Basketball Opens Season with Dominant Victory Over UMass Lowell

After a strange and disappointing end to last season (in which the Eagles were left off as the last team out of the NCAA Tournament, two players entered the transfer portal mid-WNIT, and then BC dropped a surprising loss to Columbia), the BC women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season tonight against UMass Lowell. Luckily, BC seems to have shaken off any bad vibes from last year, and the Eagles easily walked away with a 81-53 victory tonight.
DeMarr Langford Jr. & Quinten Post Confirmed OUT for Tonight's Boston College Men's Basketball Season Opener

Earl Grant has confirmed that two of his team's top players, Quinten Post and DeMarr Langford Jr., will be out with injuries for tonight's season opener against Cornell. This feels like familiar territory for Boston College fans this season, as nearly every BC football game has come with a pre-game injury announcement, raising concerns about the strength/conditioning/recovery work happening (or not happening) on the Heights.
