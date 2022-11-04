Read full article on original website
Related
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Where to find Ohio election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
Ohio governor: Mike DeWine, running against Nan Whaley, projected to win second term
Polling in the race showed Gov. Mike DeWine with a double-digit lead over his challenger, former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley
Midterm Election: Did Ohio break voter turnout records?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election night has come and gone but a big question that remains is how many people voted in the midterm election. Although early voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election exceeded 2018, setting a record for Ohio, suggesting an enthused election cycle, but overall turnout tells a different tale. “I think […]
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 is Your Local Election Headquarters
JD Vance addresses supporters after being the projected …. JD Vance addresses supporters after being the projected next US Senator from Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EgAf97. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses supporters following re-election. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses supporters following re-election. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TlYrv3. 2022 Midterm election wrap up. 2022 Midterm election...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
Ohio breaks early voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
Complete election results for central Ohio
Find up-to-the minute results from across central Ohio and watch for analysis from political commentators and live updates with NBC4i.com Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
Comments / 0