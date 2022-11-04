ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find Ohio election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
ORIENT, OH
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Midterm Election: Did Ohio break voter turnout records?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election night has come and gone but a big question that remains is how many people voted in the midterm election. Although early voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election exceeded 2018, setting a record for Ohio, suggesting an enthused election cycle, but overall turnout tells a different tale. “I think […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 is Your Local Election Headquarters

JD Vance addresses supporters after being the projected …. JD Vance addresses supporters after being the projected next US Senator from Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EgAf97. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses supporters following re-election. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses supporters following re-election. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TlYrv3. 2022 Midterm election wrap up. 2022 Midterm election...
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks early voting record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy