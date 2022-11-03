ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America

Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 KEKB

As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville.

Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first commercial space plane - dubbed the Dream Chaser - was originally designed as a crewed spaceplane, in part under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, capable of carrying up to seven astronauts to and from the space station and other low Earth orbit (LEO) destinations.
LOUISVILLE, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Top 5 Reasons To See Shania Twain When She Comes to Colorado

Shania Twain is hitting the road for the "Queen Of Me" tour, and she's coming to Colorado. These are five rock-solid reasons why you should catch this show. Shania will perform in Denver, Colorado on May 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, November 4, 2022) at 10 a.m., so you're going to have to move fast.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

The True Story of Denver’s Haunted Lumber Baron Inn

A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?

An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy