Fresno County, CA

KMJ

Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Winter Storm Could Set Records for Rain and Cold

The first major winter storm of the season could bring record-setting rain on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist J.P. Kalb said. The record for rainfall in Fresno on Nov. 8 is 0.98 of an inch, and there’s a possibility Tuesday’s rains could top that, Kalb said. “This is...
FRESNO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire

The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Rising demand for California blueberries

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Data from RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness shows demand for blueberries is growing in both the U.S. and around the world. Experts expect that demand to get even higher as blueberries gain popularity in China and other regions. According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicles, parking structure damaged in Madera fire, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several vehicles and a parking structure were damaged in Madera due to a fire Monday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say officers and Cal Fire responded to multiple fires in the 1000 block of E. Pecan Avenue.  No injuries were reported, however, several vehicles and a parking structure were […]
MADERA, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.

In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No place like home initiative approved in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that.  “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: Election Night live from CBS47

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – YourCentralValley.com is your home for the latest election numbers. After months of campaigning, Tuesday is finally election day. The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. and as the results are coming in you can watch our live CBS47 Election Night show which starts at 9:00 p.m.
FRESNO, CA

