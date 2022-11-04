Read full article on original website
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
KMJ
Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
GV Wire
Fresno Winter Storm Could Set Records for Rain and Cold
The first major winter storm of the season could bring record-setting rain on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist J.P. Kalb said. The record for rainfall in Fresno on Nov. 8 is 0.98 of an inch, and there’s a possibility Tuesday’s rains could top that, Kalb said. “This is...
41-year-old man hit and killed by driver in north Fresno, police say
Investigators say 41-year-old Colin Volpe was walking in the road outside the crosswalk on Blackstone and Holland, just north of Ashlan around 5:30 pm.
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
yourcentralvalley.com
Rising demand for California blueberries
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Data from RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness shows demand for blueberries is growing in both the U.S. and around the world. Experts expect that demand to get even higher as blueberries gain popularity in China and other regions. According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau,...
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Vehicles, parking structure damaged in Madera fire, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several vehicles and a parking structure were damaged in Madera due to a fire Monday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say officers and Cal Fire responded to multiple fires in the 1000 block of E. Pecan Avenue. No injuries were reported, however, several vehicles and a parking structure were […]
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
Tulare Greyhound crash causes traffic delay on Highway 99, several sent to hospital
A Greyhound bus crashed into a guardrail on Highway 99 and Barsdley Avenue early Wednesday morning, Tulare City Fire Department authorities said.
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
Fire put out at southeast Fresno home, resident sent to hospital
Firefighters put out a house fire in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: Election Night live from CBS47
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – YourCentralValley.com is your home for the latest election numbers. After months of campaigning, Tuesday is finally election day. The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. and as the results are coming in you can watch our live CBS47 Election Night show which starts at 9:00 p.m.
