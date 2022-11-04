Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
The cast of ‘The Fabelmans’ express the honor to be part of directors Steven Spielberg’s story about his life
Steven Spielberg knows how to make a great movie, but he’s not known for telling stories about himself until now. The uber-private director is sharing his life in “The Fabelmans” which premiered at the Chinese theater Sunday night. The cast of “The Fabelmans” celebrated the movies premiere...
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wanted To Play Britney Spears In A Movie, And It Seemingly Didn't Go Over Great With Britney
Britney seemingly replied to Millie's recent interview quote about wanting to portray Britney's story with respect.
Kristen Bell's Daughters Are Apparently Really Good At Insulting Her
Kristen Bell is mom to two girls — Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.
We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan — Like, She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago
You may not know it, but we are fully living in the "Lohanaissance."
