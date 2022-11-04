Coming off of an impressive 11-3-3 regular season, Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament run came to an end on Thursday, Nov. 3, as the Commodores fell to No. 1-seeded Alabama 2-1 in the semifinals of the tournament. Vanderbilt won their quarterfinal matchup against No. 4-seeded Arkansas in penalty kicks but fell victim to a 90th minute winner in their second game. After a strong regular season and competitive showing in the tournament, the Commodores will hope to be rewarded with an at-large bid for the 2022 DI Women’s College Cup.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO