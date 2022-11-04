ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Hustler

Men’s tennis flexes their doubles muscles in final fall action

The Vanderbilt men’s tennis team finished off its fall season at the Georgia Tech invitational this weekend, sporting a combined 7-2 record in doubles and a 9-12 record in singles. The field was very strong and included players from SEC rival teams Georgia and Ole Miss, as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt Soccer bows out of SEC tournament in heartbreaking fashion

Coming off of an impressive 11-3-3 regular season, Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament run came to an end on Thursday, Nov. 3, as the Commodores fell to No. 1-seeded Alabama 2-1 in the semifinals of the tournament. Vanderbilt won their quarterfinal matchup against No. 4-seeded Arkansas in penalty kicks but fell victim to a 90th minute winner in their second game. After a strong regular season and competitive showing in the tournament, the Commodores will hope to be rewarded with an at-large bid for the 2022 DI Women’s College Cup.
NASHVILLE, TN

