psychologytoday.com
Why Some Parents Let Their Kids Bully and Disrespect Them
Parents' relationships with their children mirror their relationships with others. Parents with low self-esteem tend to get bullied and have more difficulty maintaining boundaries. Steps to end bullying behaviors includes breaking your silence, gathering support, and setting limits. Recently, a mother, distraught about her daughter's bullying behavior, reached out to...
psychologytoday.com
Does Social Media Have a Negative Impact on Body Image?
Engaging with social media can affect users’ appearance satisfaction. This effect is twice as damaging when engaging with posts of known people compared to unknown people. People who are prone to body image challenges may find it beneficial to limit their time on social media. Social media plays a...
psychologytoday.com
Open to the Whole of Your Awareness
The ego-centered neural circuits in the prefrontal cortex run things top-down and ignore the bottom-up signals. The prefrontal cortex ignores bottom-up signals such as growing fatigue, irritability, burnout, and issues with others. Awareness is mainly in the background of your mind. When I look back on mistakes I've made–like dumping...
psychologytoday.com
The Couch Potato Plato
Film and television offer voluntary, pleasurable dissociative experiences. Film and television give viewers a sense of what dissociation feels like when language fails to adequately describe dissociation. Television in the U.S. is seeing a surge in shows that depict dissociated characters and/or dissociative experiences. Dissociated viewers can find access to...
psychologytoday.com
The Unforgivable Mistake in the "Love Is Blind" Reunion
A show's producers are not held to a professional, ethical code like therapists are, and they don't have to adhere to HIPAA. Entertainment should never supersede safety. People in abusive relationships need support and resources. Spoiler Alert: I will discuss examples and plots from season 3 of Love Is Blind...
psychologytoday.com
My Adult Daughter Cut Me Off
Cutting off a family member leads to feelings of sadness and shame. Cut-offs can be repaired with time and patience. Seek treatment if your feelings become overwhelming and all consuming. Dear Dr. G.,. I am beyond devastated. I am a 60-year-old mother of three children. I have a good relationship...
psychologytoday.com
How to Predict and Prevent Divorce Before Marriage
Some problems exist at the beginning of the marriage, while others develop over time. Husbands and wives may perceive problems differently, especially the ones that lead to divorce. Early relational warning signs provide an opportunity to work through problems before they threaten the relationship. Some couples announce separation to the...
psychologytoday.com
Pandemic Personality Changes: Are You Who You Used to Be?
According to a recent study, a decade's worth of personality change occurred during the 2019-2022 time period. The study showed that people are more neurotic and less conscientious than a couple of years ago. Researchers found that young adults experienced the most change, but each age group showed pandemic wear...
psychologytoday.com
Your True Purpose: Reduce Drinking Without Feeling Miserable
When a choice is forced upon someone, such as “you should drink less,” many feel an instinct to rebel. Potential punishment can motivate someone in the short term, but the key to long-lasting change often lies in one's internal drives. Being "sober curious" redefines one's relationship with alcohol...
psychologytoday.com
How Listening to Music Affects Your Mood
Music is a tool that can ease negative emotions and enhance positive emotions. Music can help people cope with stress or distract them from a bad mood. Many people use music to trigger their memory and remind themselves of important past events. Music makes life better. Music is used across...
psychologytoday.com
The Chemistry of Love
I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.
psychologytoday.com
There Are 3 Types of Procrastinators: Which One Are You?
Procrastination is often dismissed as laziness, but it tends to be more complex, rooted in fear, shame, resentment, or even negative self-image. Understanding why we procrastinate can help us choose more effective interventions. The most common reasons include perfectionism, self-sabotaging tendencies, and last-minute adrenaline. It is sometimes difficult to recognize...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Victim of Narcissistic Triangulation?
Triangulation is a manipulative technique where one or both people in a conflict pull a third person into the dynamic to ease the tension. Triangulation can cause you to experience many of the same consequences as other forms of emotional abuse, such as feeling unstable and insecure. To pull yourself...
psychologytoday.com
What Do You Really Want in a Dating Partner?
Dating is hard, but the easy part would seem to be knowing what you want in a partner. The context or the situation has a greater impact on what you think you want in a partner than you may realize. What you say you want in a relationship may not...
