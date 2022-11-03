Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener
Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
wvsportsnow.com
Who Should the Big 12 Package with Gonzaga if They Add Basketball-Only Schools?
This week it was reported by ESPN that the Big 12 has been in talks about adding Gonzaga to the conference for basketball. If the Big 12 added Gonzaga would they turn to add another school?. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark not only wants to be the best basketball conference...
KHQ Right Now
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Underclassmen lead women’s soccer to senior night win over Portland
The Gonzaga women’s soccer team held its annual senior night on Saturday. But it was the underclassmen who delivered. Freshman Hannah Gray and sophomore Paige Alexander were the only goal-scorers in GU’s (10-3-5, 5-1-3 WCC) 2-0 victory over Portland (11-3-4, 5-3 WCC) at Luger Field. It was the...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Behind second-half surge, Gonzaga notches exhibition win over WWU
For the first five minutes of Friday’s exhibition, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team looked all the part of a group that hadn’t played an opponent in seven months. Down 9-4 to Division II Western Washington after five minutes, the Zags were 0-for-6 on field goal attempts and had only scored from free throws.
Yardbarker
Washington nips No. 23 Oregon State on last-minute FG
Peyton Henry kicked a 22-yard field goal with eight seconds left Friday night as Washington edged No. 23 Oregon State 24-21 in Seattle. The Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) marched 92 yards in 18 plays and 4:25 on their final drive. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 9 of 13 passes for 66 yards on the drive, spraying his completions among five different receivers.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Men's soccer ties San Francisco 1-1 in final home match
The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
KOMO News
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
