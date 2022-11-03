The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.

