Gonzaga Bulletin
Underclassmen lead women’s soccer to senior night win over Portland
The Gonzaga women’s soccer team held its annual senior night on Saturday. But it was the underclassmen who delivered. Freshman Hannah Gray and sophomore Paige Alexander were the only goal-scorers in GU’s (10-3-5, 5-1-3 WCC) 2-0 victory over Portland (11-3-4, 5-3 WCC) at Luger Field. It was the...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Men's soccer ties San Francisco 1-1 in final home match
The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall again
Spray-painted far-right propaganda was reported to Gonzaga University’s Campus Security and Public Safety (CSPS) on Saturday evening. It has since been covered up by Plant Services. The vandalism was located on the mural wall outside of College Hall. The vandalism was a spray-painted picture of the U.S. with the...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
inlander.com
A longtime Spokane cannabis retailer expands south for the lounges, reusable packages and low taxes
With three locations around Spokane, Cinder has long been one of the region's most prominent cannabis retailers. Last month, the company opened a fourth store in a city distant from the Inland Northwest: Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Inlander spoke with owner Justin Peterson and Chief Operating Officer Ted Robinson about...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Who is the most famous person in Spokane?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
FOX 28 Spokane
Get ready for a bumpy ride!
Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40’s. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20’s for most, bringing our first “hard freeze” of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next system set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place and that next system moving in in the overnight hours, we are looking for snow to start our Friday. Early indications look like 1-3″ snow in Spokane and a bit more along the higher benches. Timing and temperatures will be everything, with a system from the southwest moving in Friday, transitioning our snow to a messy rain/snow mix and then to just rain by the second half of the day. Winds will increase behind this system, bringing the possibility of gust 40-50 mph. Some of the impacts from this wind event could be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult. We will follow all of our rapidly changing weather conditions as we head through the end of the week.
KHQ Right Now
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
