Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

Underclassmen lead women’s soccer to senior night win over Portland

The Gonzaga women’s soccer team held its annual senior night on Saturday. But it was the underclassmen who delivered. Freshman Hannah Gray and sophomore Paige Alexander were the only goal-scorers in GU’s (10-3-5, 5-1-3 WCC) 2-0 victory over Portland (11-3-4, 5-3 WCC) at Luger Field. It was the...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Men's soccer ties San Francisco 1-1 in final home match

The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall again

Spray-painted far-right propaganda was reported to Gonzaga University’s Campus Security and Public Safety (CSPS) on Saturday evening. It has since been covered up by Plant Services. The vandalism was located on the mural wall outside of College Hall. The vandalism was a spray-painted picture of the U.S. with the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Get ready for a bumpy ride!

Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40’s. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20’s for most, bringing our first “hard freeze” of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next system set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place and that next system moving in in the overnight hours, we are looking for snow to start our Friday. Early indications look like 1-3″ snow in Spokane and a bit more along the higher benches. Timing and temperatures will be everything, with a system from the southwest moving in Friday, transitioning our snow to a messy rain/snow mix and then to just rain by the second half of the day. Winds will increase behind this system, bringing the possibility of gust 40-50 mph. Some of the impacts from this wind event could be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult. We will follow all of our rapidly changing weather conditions as we head through the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA

