ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Taylor Momsen Praises Foo Fighters For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

By Katrina Nattress
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFxhh_0iy54HFp00
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Momsen was one of the dozens of artists who helped pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute show in Los Angeles in September. The Pretty Reckless singer took the stage with Dave Grohl and his Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, as well as Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, to play Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried To Live" and "Black Hole Sun."

During an interview with NME , Momsen spoke about the experience and praised Grohl and the Foo Fighters for putting it on.

“It was an absolute honor to be asked to sing at that,” she said. “I loved Taylor dearly. What an incredible musician and one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

“It was just an extraordinarily moving night, the energy in the room was beautiful. Everyone who was there was there for the right reason, egos were checked at the door," Momsen continued. "And then, obviously, to play with some of my heroes of music was just unbelievable. I have to mention Dave and the Foos as well; the way they went about the show was so well done and so beautiful. It was a very moving evening, very emotional. I feel like Taylor would have really loved it. Dave did a wonderful job honoring his friend.”

As for The Pretty Reckless, they're gearing up to release an album of acoustic songs and covers called Other Worlds on Friday (November 4).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 WDVE

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
102.5 WDVE

Dolly Parton Teases Collaboration With Steve Perry On Upcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton has bandied about making a rock album since she was named among the nominees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. Surprised to be nominated, let alone inducted, Dolly feels like making a rock album is just the right thing to do. To make the record more authentic, Dolly has been considering a number of famous rockers as collaborators.
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
801
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy