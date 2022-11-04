Read full article on original website
WVNews
Monongalia County Commission contributes to major Westover, West Virginia, road project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Westover’s Holland Avenue project is $125,000 closer to fruition after Monongalia County commissioners unanimously voted to contribute that amount. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said, “We’ve discussed this and find this to be a very important project. Anyone that's gone across Holland Avenue realizes the...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission last week on the agency’s projects, including comprehensive work done with drones and the continuation of the department’s successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire...
WVNews
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, prepares for election canvassing
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After working diligently through a laborious Election Day, the Marion County Clerk's office has now shifted its focus to wrapping everything up and preparing for election canvassing on Monday. In all, 16,240 Marion County residents voted in the 2022 general election, 44.6% of the...
WVNews
First Guaranty Bank to open full-service office in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulators to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty currently operates a loan and deposit production office in Bridgeport and Vanceburg, Kentucky.
WVNews
Crews extinguishing brush fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews responded to a fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg that began as a camper was engulfed Wednesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. There were no injuries reported as a result, but the fire spread across the property into a brush fire.
WVNews
Fairmont State 'felt like home' for Bridgeport's Wilkinson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport senior Lexi Wilkinson was considering her options to compete in college acrobatics and tumbling, one place stood out. “I went on a visit to Fairmont and I also went visited other schools,” Wilkinson said. “Fairmont felt more like home. When I went on the campus tour and I went to practice, it just felt like the right place to be. It was pretty easy.”
WVNews
WVNews
Sandra McBride
KEYSER, W.Va. — Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler.
WVNews
United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties more than halfway to fundraising goal
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Donors have stepped up to the plate for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties 2023 Campaign so far this year, with the organization having reached 52% of its goal. During the 2023 Seventh-Inning Stretch Campaign Progress Report, held Wednesday at the Monongalia...
WVNews
Bee to Bison: East Fairmont's Cochran selects Bethany
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Morgan Cochran felt very comfortable on her visit to Bethany College. “I like the environment. I like the coaches. I like the players, they were so nice. I felt like once I walked in there, I liked it. It was just a beautiful place,” Cochran said. “They do a lot of stuff as a team. I’m big on family, so I think it was a great pick.”
WVNews
Philip Barbour cruises past Winfield to advance to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is a step closer to defending its state title. Mackenna Halfin had 10 digs, eight kills and five blocks and Madison Weese had a double-double with 15 assists and served 11 points with two aces in the Colts’ 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals of the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
WVNews
WVNews
Joann Elaine Boggs Cox
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joann Elaine Boggs Cox, 59, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 17, 1963, a daughter of the late James E. and Charlotte Barney Boggs.
WVNews
Alexa Martin's triple-double helps send Indians to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few years, the Bridgeport volleyball team’s seniors have seen their season end in the quarterfinals round. Alexa Martin — who had a triple-double — and her teammates ensured it wouldn’t happen this time.
WVNews
'Coach P' leads WVU for 1st time in regular season Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A hungry West Virginia women's basketball team enters a new era on Wednesday when Dawn Plitzuweit takes over for long-time coach Mike Carey and debuts her 2022-23 team against South Carolina-Upstate. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum and it is Military Appreciation...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Wil Schoonover 11/8/22
West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover detail his multi-sport high school background at Moorefield and his path to the U.S. Army, which led to one more shot at college football. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVNews
Frostburg hoops signing marks day of milestones for Toland
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — This Wednesday was probably a day Olivia Toland will remember for a while. In a ceremony at her school library, the North Marion girls basketball standout signed to play Division II college ball at Frostburg State University — but not before her teammates, friends and family sang her a happy birthday. Toland’s official signing fell on the same day she turned 18.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
WVNews
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
