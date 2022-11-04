Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Students with disabilities share range of campus experiences
About 2,800 current students at Texas A&M share the same commonality: they possess some form of disability. Like how these students’ disabilities differ from each other, so do their on-campus experiences and range of struggles. For some students, getting to class is the most difficult part of their day. For others, it’s finding genuine relationships.
Battalion Texas AM
Fusing cultures
The Texas A&M Department of Multicultural Services, or DMS, gears up to host the biggest multicultural event of the year. With free merchandise, free food, culture-based activities and the opportunity to watch student groups showcase their talent, the 2022 Fusion Fiesta promises attendees a good time. The event is set to be held in Rudder Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Though funded by DMS, the event is organized by the three cultural umbrella organizations.
Comments / 0