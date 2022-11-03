Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Gonzaga vs North Florida | How to watch Monday's basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs open the regular season on Monday with a matchup at home against North Florida. The Zags are heavy favorites in the game but are coming off some uneven exhibition play. Gonzaga lost to No. 11 Tennessee in a charity game 80-99 but beat Warner Pacific 101-70 at the Kennel last week. Five Zags scored in double figures against Warner Pacific, with Drew Timme scoring a game-high 21 points.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener
Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
KHQ Right Now
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. North Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at McCarthey Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bulldogs were 28-4 last year and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-68. Meanwhile, North Florida struggled last season, ending up 11-20.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Men's soccer ties San Francisco 1-1 in final home match
The Gonzaga University men's soccer team tied the University of San Francisco 1-1 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Luger Field. With it being the Zags' final home game of the season, the match honored the team's eleven seniors. Before the game started, the seniors were announced and brought onto the field, along with some family members as well. The starting lineup was composed of all eleven seniors who fought hard and with passion throughout the entire game.
KREM
Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today. If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
KXLY
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6
SPOKANE, Wash. — Daylight Saving Time officially ends Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. This means you will have to move your clock back one hour. Daylight Saving Time was implemented decades ago with the idea to make better use of sunlight. Moving the clock up in the spring gives more sunlight during summer evenings and moving the clock back an...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall again
Spray-painted far-right propaganda was reported to Gonzaga University’s Campus Security and Public Safety (CSPS) on Saturday evening. It has since been covered up by Plant Services. The vandalism was located on the mural wall outside of College Hall. The vandalism was a spray-painted picture of the U.S. with the...
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Comments / 1