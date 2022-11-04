The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday evening that forward Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It’s unclear when Huberdeau suffered the injury. He played 16:14 Monday night against the New York Islanders, skating for the entire game. The 29-year-old left wing has just one assist in his last five games, and has just six points in 11 games in his first season with the Flames. Last season, Huberdeau led the league in assists with 85 and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO