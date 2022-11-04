ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Josh Norris will not require surgery

After seeing five different doctors and two specialists, it has been determined that Josh Norris will not require shoulder surgery, according to Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. As Claire Hanna of TSN relays, Dorion noted today that the team will know more in the New Year about a potential return this season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau day-to-day with upper-body injury

The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday evening that forward Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It’s unclear when Huberdeau suffered the injury. He played 16:14 Monday night against the New York Islanders, skating for the entire game. The 29-year-old left wing has just one assist in his last five games, and has just six points in 11 games in his first season with the Flames. Last season, Huberdeau led the league in assists with 85 and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Senators not considering coaching change

There were a lot of expectations for the Ottawa Senators coming into this year. They had a young core of exciting forwards and added star power like Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux to the mix. Top pick Jake Sanderson was supposed to give the defense corps a huge boost, while Cam Talbot was brought in to solidify the goaltending. Things got off to an okay start, with four wins in the first six games, but have since gone downhill.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin to miss a month following ankle surgery

The Colorado Avalanche will be without some key players for the next little while, according to head coach Jared Bednar. As Peter Baugh of The Athletic tweets from Bednar’s media availability today, Valeri Nichushkin underwent ankle surgery and will be out a month, while Bowen Byram is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Samuel Girard, who is also missing, is listed as day-to-day.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators to retire Chris Neil's No. 25

According to a team release during their game Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Ottawa Senators are retiring forward Chris Neil’s No. 25 on Feb. 17, in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Neil shattered expectations as a sixth-round pick, dressing in over 1,000 games – all with...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators recall defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker

The Ottawa Senators still don’t appear to have Artem Zub returning, as they have recalled Jacob Bernard-Docker from the minor leagues. Bernard-Docker was sent down on Sunday after his most recent call-up. Ottawa is on a long losing skid after dropping another game on Saturday and now finds itself...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

