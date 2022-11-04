Read full article on original website
Bruins part ways with controversial prospect Mitchell Miller
Mitchell Miller’s time with the Bruins has come to a quick end as the team has announced that they are parting ways with the defenseman who had signed with Boston back on Friday. Team president Cam Neely released the following statement:. The decision to sign this young man was...
Josh Norris will not require surgery
After seeing five different doctors and two specialists, it has been determined that Josh Norris will not require shoulder surgery, according to Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. As Claire Hanna of TSN relays, Dorion noted today that the team will know more in the New Year about a potential return this season.
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau day-to-day with upper-body injury
The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday evening that forward Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It’s unclear when Huberdeau suffered the injury. He played 16:14 Monday night against the New York Islanders, skating for the entire game. The 29-year-old left wing has just one assist in his last five games, and has just six points in 11 games in his first season with the Flames. Last season, Huberdeau led the league in assists with 85 and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting.
Report: Senators not considering coaching change
There were a lot of expectations for the Ottawa Senators coming into this year. They had a young core of exciting forwards and added star power like Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux to the mix. Top pick Jake Sanderson was supposed to give the defense corps a huge boost, while Cam Talbot was brought in to solidify the goaltending. Things got off to an okay start, with four wins in the first six games, but have since gone downhill.
Flyers' Carter Hart out Tuesday with illness; Samuel Ersson called up from AHL
Philadelphia Flyers starting netminder Carter Hart will miss Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues with an illness, reports The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor. Backup Felix Sandstrom will get the start, with Samuel Ersson recalled from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms to be the backup. In...
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin to miss a month following ankle surgery
The Colorado Avalanche will be without some key players for the next little while, according to head coach Jared Bednar. As Peter Baugh of The Athletic tweets from Bednar’s media availability today, Valeri Nichushkin underwent ankle surgery and will be out a month, while Bowen Byram is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Samuel Girard, who is also missing, is listed as day-to-day.
Senators to retire Chris Neil's No. 25
According to a team release during their game Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Ottawa Senators are retiring forward Chris Neil’s No. 25 on Feb. 17, in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Neil shattered expectations as a sixth-round pick, dressing in over 1,000 games – all with...
Senators recall defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker
The Ottawa Senators still don’t appear to have Artem Zub returning, as they have recalled Jacob Bernard-Docker from the minor leagues. Bernard-Docker was sent down on Sunday after his most recent call-up. Ottawa is on a long losing skid after dropping another game on Saturday and now finds itself...
Minnesota Wild place Brandon Duhaime on injured reserve
The Minnesota Wild have placed Brandon Duhaime on injured reserve, according to CapFriendly. Duhaime has missed the team’s last game with an upper-body injury and did not travel on their current road trip, meaning he’ll miss at least three more games. Entering his second NHL season, Duhaime had...
