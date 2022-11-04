ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN1530 On Demand: Chad Brendel, On The Bearcats At 6-2

By Mo Egger
 5 days ago

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill .

On Wednesday Chad Brendel joined Rick Broering to preview the upcoming college basketball season . Today Chad joined me to talk about UC football, last week's loss to UCF, Cincinnati's defensive issues, Corey Kiner's absence, and Evan Prater. Listen...

