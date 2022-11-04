ESPN1530 On Demand: Paul Dehner Jr., On The Bengals At 4-4.

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill .

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic joined me to talk about Chidobe Awuzie's injury and how his absence means that the Bengals are a now a prime candidate to be relocated to Calgary they will try win without him. Listen here...

Read Paul's work in The Athletic by going here , and follow him on Twitter: @PaulDehnerJr .

