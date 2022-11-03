Read full article on original website
Sigma Additive Solutions Announces Agreement with SLM Solutions
SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) (“Sigma”, “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution will be certified as PrintRite3D Ready to work with SLM’s industrial metal additive manufacturing, or AM, machines. The objective of the integration is for the companies to utilize SLM’s open architecture and SLM.Quality APIs to enable the integration of PrintRite3D, Sigma’s third-party agnostic quality assurance software and analytics solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005388/en/ Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions, and Jacob Brunsberg, CEO of Sigma Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Groove Appoints Cisco ThousandEyes Executive Mohit Lad to Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce ®, today announced the appointment of Mohit Lad to the company’s Board of Directors. Mohit currently serves as general manager of ThousandEyes, a Cisco company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005256/en/ Mohit Lad (Photo: Business Wire)
