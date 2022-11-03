SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) (“Sigma”, “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution will be certified as PrintRite3D Ready to work with SLM’s industrial metal additive manufacturing, or AM, machines. The objective of the integration is for the companies to utilize SLM’s open architecture and SLM.Quality APIs to enable the integration of PrintRite3D, Sigma’s third-party agnostic quality assurance software and analytics solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005388/en/ Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions, and Jacob Brunsberg, CEO of Sigma Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

