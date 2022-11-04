ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KCBY

Oregon women's basketball hits triple digits in season-opening victory

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team began its season with a 43-point victory over Northwestern in the season opener. Final score: 100-57. The Ducks' freshmen made their presence known early on. Grace VanSlooten had a game high 20 points in her debut. Oregon started the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men's basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks' quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N'Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix, up for Heisman trophy

While voters all across the country take to the polls today, college football voters still have about a month to decide who takes home this season's Heisman. Here in the state of Oregon, Ducks Quarterback, Bo Nix is running quite the campaign. Nix has played a big part in Oregon's...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon volleyball beats Washington State

Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
PULLMAN, WA
KCBY

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards

EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election

EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death

EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
SALEM, OR
KCBY

Three important measures on this year's ballot

Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
EUGENE, OR

