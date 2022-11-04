ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Fire officials recommend safety protocols for heating equipment this winter

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYCtY_0iy52eI000

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures in the Inland Northwest continue to drop, fire officials say now is a good time to check your space heaters.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department has put out 16 fires involving heating equipment at home since 2020.

If your heating equipment is from garage sales or items passed down from family, you may want to check if they are in good shape.

“They don’t have safety checks sometimes, and they can be problematic. We are really encouraging people if they are going to use it safely. Make sure it’s operating correctly,” said Brett Anderson, Deputy Fire Marshal of the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Anderson says people should plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Don’t use an extension cord or power strip.

“The reason you have to do that is because it requires a lot of voltage,” Anderson said.

Anderson says to make sure to keep the space heater at least three to four feet from anything that can easily catch fire.

“If you have a towel or a blanket that you kept up here and somehow it got knocked down. It could be in direct contact with that glass that can actually catch on fire,” Anderson said.

Fire officials say chimney fires are one of the most common fires they deal with every winter.

“If it’s a wood stove or a pellet stove, it produces tar-like material inside the chimney. You should clean it annually, especially if you are using that for the main heat source,” Anderson said.

Firefighters also recommend you test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms once a month.

READ: Change your clocks, check your smoke alarms this weekend

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. “With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow,” said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coats 4 Kids distribution now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. – Does your child need a winter coat? Coats 4 Kids distribution is now underway.  Families can pick up new and gently used coats at a variety of locations across the Inland Northwest.  A list of distribution locations can be found here. Distribution days and times vary by location. Learn more about Coats 4 Kids here.   COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

49 Degrees North Ski Resort opening this week

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Skiiers and snowboarders, 49 Degrees North is opening operations this Friday, November 11. Operations will run from Friday through the weekend. 49 Degrees North says they are planning to operate the Northern Spirit Express (Chair 1), Payday (Chair 3), the Sunrise Quad (Chair 5) and the Gold Fever Conveyor. They will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Poinsettia Tours return to the Plant Farm

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Poinsettia Tours are returning to the Plant Farm!  The annual Christmas tradition will take place on November 11, 12, 18 and 19.  During the tour, staff will lead groups through several of their growing greenhouses filled with poinsettias and teach about how the Mexico-native shrub are grown during Spokane winters.  Tickets can be purchased online at...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans. The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side. The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon! READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Warming tents going up at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 back open after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 near the Sprague interchange have reopened. The left two lanes were originally blocked Monday night due to two jack-knifed semi trucks near Fancher Road. Plows have been treating the roads, but drivers are still asked to use caution on the roads. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Numerica Skate Ribbon to reopen November 19

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to put away the roller blades and pull out those skates! The Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park is reopening Saturday next week, November 19. Admission to the Skate Ribbon is $9.95/per hour for adults and $6.95/per hour for youth (ages 3-12). Skate rentals are $6.95/per visit. You can also get an Unlimited Ice Pass...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Drivers face slushy morning commute

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers will have a slushy morning commute on Friday. Snow fell overnight in the lowlands, but temperatures are starting to warm up a bit, helping melt that snow. Higher elevations are seeing between 4-6 inches. Crews from the City of Spokane and Washington State Department of Transportation are out clearing roads. Strong winds are on the way...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Daylight Saving Time officially ends Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. This means you will have to move your clock back one hour. Daylight Saving Time was implemented decades ago with the idea to make better use of sunlight. Moving the clock up in the spring gives more sunlight during summer evenings and moving the clock back an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest. Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like. “Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy