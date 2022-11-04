John Brown’s Underground is proposing a change to Lawrence city codes on downtown liquor sales. The bar’s survival depends on it

Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
LJWORLD
Business leaders push for city ordinance that would prohibit camping in downtown as homeless concerns grow
An ordinance to prohibit the homeless from camping in downtown Lawrence continues to be pushed for after a two-hour meeting between business and city leaders on Monday left unresolved downtown safety concerns. About 60 people attended a Downtown Lawrence Inc. meeting on Monday morning, with several business owners saying their...
LJWORLD
After tenant complaint, city condemns converted attic apartment; parent wonders how many rentals are ever inspected to begin with
When Kari Taylor’s daughter, Seagan, decided to move into what the family viewed as a “quirky” top-floor apartment of a home at 1126 Ohio St., it was with the caveat that a handful of maintenance issues discussed with the leasing agent would be addressed in short order.
KCTV 5
Gates Bar-B-Q makes changes after health department finds violations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple critical and non-critical violations were found at the end of last month, the Gates Bar-B-Q location near 32nd and Main was given a clean bill of health during a follow-up inspection. According to public records from the city, an inspection was conducted on...
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County election results: Democrat Kelly easily retains his seat; commission to expand
Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly easily won a three-way race for the District 1 seat on Tuesday. At the County Elections Office, he thanked the voters who “affirmed the good work I think I’ve done the past four years.”. “I think my type of leadership is to ask...
1 killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police after opening fire at officers
An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district seeks community input on budget cuts via online survey
A public survey is asking community members to share their input on how the Lawrence school district should make budget cuts, including potentially closing and consolidating schools. As discussed during Monday’s school board meeting, survey takers will be asked which of the three “bucket” items — or categories of budget...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board members at odds over specifics of budget committee’s role
With discussions of building closures looming, Lawrence school board members on Monday grappled with different perceptions of what the district’s new budget committee ought to focus on and how to seek community input. Members of the Futures Planning Committee — the district’s committee for 2023 budget and facility planning...
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
WIBW
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Andy Woodward received a call from his wife saying he needed to pick her up from Kansasland Tire and Service at 29th and Wanamaker. He said a worker got in a wreck while taking their vehicle on a test drive. It wasn’t the accident that...
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
KVOE
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
WIBW
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
Man made millions selling meth in KCMO, now faces 15 years in federal prison
A federal court jury Monday found the boss of a drug dealing, violent criminal organization guilty of crimes that mean at least 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Multi-vehicle crash on WB I-435 causes injuries, backup at Wornall Road
A multi-vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road has led to multiple injuries and a large backup Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
