ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Brown’s Underground is proposing a change to Lawrence city codes on downtown liquor sales. The bar’s survival depends on it

By Jordan Winter
lawrencekstimes.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school district seeks community input on budget cuts via online survey

A public survey is asking community members to share their input on how the Lawrence school district should make budget cuts, including potentially closing and consolidating schools. As discussed during Monday’s school board meeting, survey takers will be asked which of the three “bucket” items — or categories of budget...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school board members at odds over specifics of budget committee’s role

With discussions of building closures looming, Lawrence school board members on Monday grappled with different perceptions of what the district’s new budget committee ought to focus on and how to seek community input. Members of the Futures Planning Committee — the district’s committee for 2023 budget and facility planning...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Andy Woodward received a call from his wife saying he needed to pick her up from Kansasland Tire and Service at 29th and Wanamaker. He said a worker got in a wreck while taking their vehicle on a test drive. It wasn’t the accident that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy