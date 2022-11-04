Read full article on original website
WRGB
Albany School District working to restore internet following cybersecurity attack
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany City School district says they are on their third day without internet following what they are calling a cybersecurity threat from over the weekend. On Monday the district put out an alert, informing parents and students that the internet was down. They say...
WRGB
Albany Police Academy graduates 9 new officers
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Academy held their session 8 graduation today. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins were there to welcome the nine new graduates. In the past, we reported that the department faced staffing shortages, down more than 50 officers at one...
WRGB
Hudson Falls cousins unified in athletics and in leadership
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Falls High School students and cousins Derek Call and Bryce Reynolds share a special bond, and they have brought that bond and their leadership efforts onto a national stage. District officials say Derek and Bryce have championed the cause of Special Olympics and...
WRGB
Albany City School working to recover from potential cybersecurity threat
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany City Schools district says it is working to recover from what they are calling a potential cybersecurity threat over the weekend. On Monday the district put out an alert, informing parents and students that the internet was down. They say the phone system...
WRGB
Albany celebrates community and art with lantern parade
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Lantern Parade was in full swing Sunday at the Washington Park Lakehouse after daylight saving time ended. People were able to enjoy this celebration of light and community by making their very own battery-operated handmade lanterns that shine bright in the dark, showcasing their creations during a parade.
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
WRGB
REPORT WATCH: With Election Day over when will two key NYS financial reports be released?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We are still waiting on two key reports that will give us insight into how Governor Kathy Hochul's (D-NY) administration is handling your tax dollars. Political analysts are speculating these reports were held until after election day because of what they may contain. The first...
WRGB
WRGB
Update: Votes in some Washington County towns separated after machine jamming issues
GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Update 8:30 p.m. ET: The Republican Party says today they successfully sued in court and the emergency ballots that were unable to be scanned will remain locked on-site and under supervision by observers of both parties. The ballots in question will be separated from the rest of the county's ballots, and will be counted later tonight. Those ballots will be audited if necessary.
WRGB
Polling site malfunctions occur in multiple counties
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Malfunctions at polling sites affected multiple counties in the capital region as the General Election arrived. Seven towns in Washington County were affected by ballots that were not able to be scanned in the voting machines due to a printing error. Board of Election...
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
WRGB
Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
WRGB
Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
WRGB
Infant in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges, say State Police
SEWARD, NY — State Police say they have arrested a Schoharie County man, accused of injuring an infant, leaving the baby in critical condition. 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on November 8th, charged with assault, reckless assult of a child and endangerment. State Police in Cobleskill, back on...
WRGB
Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
