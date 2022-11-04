ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Albany Police Academy graduates 9 new officers

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Academy held their session 8 graduation today. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins were there to welcome the nine new graduates. In the past, we reported that the department faced staffing shortages, down more than 50 officers at one...
WRGB

Hudson Falls cousins unified in athletics and in leadership

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Falls High School students and cousins Derek Call and Bryce Reynolds share a special bond, and they have brought that bond and their leadership efforts onto a national stage. District officials say Derek and Bryce have championed the cause of Special Olympics and...
WRGB

Albany celebrates community and art with lantern parade

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Lantern Parade was in full swing Sunday at the Washington Park Lakehouse after daylight saving time ended. People were able to enjoy this celebration of light and community by making their very own battery-operated handmade lanterns that shine bright in the dark, showcasing their creations during a parade.
WRGB

Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
WRGB

Update: Votes in some Washington County towns separated after machine jamming issues

GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Update 8:30 p.m. ET: The Republican Party says today they successfully sued in court and the emergency ballots that were unable to be scanned will remain locked on-site and under supervision by observers of both parties. The ballots in question will be separated from the rest of the county's ballots, and will be counted later tonight. Those ballots will be audited if necessary.
WRGB

Polling site malfunctions occur in multiple counties

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Malfunctions at polling sites affected multiple counties in the capital region as the General Election arrived. Seven towns in Washington County were affected by ballots that were not able to be scanned in the voting machines due to a printing error. Board of Election...
WRGB

New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
WRGB

Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
WRGB

Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
WRGB

Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
WRGB

Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
