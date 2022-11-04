Read full article on original website
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Parts Manufacturer to Create More Than 1,500 Jobs in Michigan with 3 Expansions
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier plans to...
corpmagazine.com
Danto Furniture Moves Location, Celebrates Four Generations of Service to Greater Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. – Wherewere you in 1940? Watching the Detroit Tigers win the American League Pennant? Keeping a close eye on Europe and Japan? Or, perhaps, going to the neighborhood theatre to plunk down 15 cents to see Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece, “Fantasia?”. However, most likely, if...
electrek.co
Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard
Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
secondwavemedia.com
WCC launches 10-week pharmacy technician boot camp to address worker shortage
In an attempt to bolster the shortage of pharmacy technicians in health systems and hospitals, Washtenaw Community College's (WCC) Workforce Development Division is now offering a 10-week pharmacy technician course. Dr. Klaus Tenbergen, WCC'S executive director of workforce and community development, says the program is WCC’s first pharmacy technician "boot...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
michiganradio.org
Detroiters facing unsafe conditions can withhold rent payments. Here’s how one woman put her rent money aside and got to keep it.
Many renters in Detroit are living in uninhabitable homes, according to a study from the University of Michigan. Moldy walls, water backed up in the basement, broken porch steps and a lack of hot water can make a home unsafe. But renters do have options to get their landlord to...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election
A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
straightarrownews.com
Detroit will rise again to be an industrial powerhouse
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently announced the city’s unemployment rate has fallen to 7%, matching a 20-year low. Automobile manufacturer Jeep just opened a new assembly plant in the city, the first of its kind in the last 30 years. And a University of Michigan forecast “maintains a faster recovery for Detroit than the State overall through 2023.” Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan believes the U.S. is in a phase of rapid industrial growth that will benefit cities like Detroit, with large-scale pre-existing industrial infrastructure.
constructiondive.com
$5.7B Gordie Howe Bridge project to be delayed 8 months, S&P says
The opening of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada is now likely to be pushed to August 2025, a delay of eight months, according to analysis from S&P completed two months ago and obtained recently by the Windsor Star. Most of the issues leading to...
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Live Election updates: Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne County approve millage
(FOX 2) - In three of Michigan's biggest counties, voters approved funding public transportation in Metro Detroit. Voters from Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties approved the taxes for more public transportation by wide margins. All voters in the tri-county region were asked on Tuesday, Nov. 8, about a tax hike...
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
fox2detroit.com
DTE VETS Energy Group helps Air Force veteran left with burn pit breathing injuries
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It’s a gift that has a ripple effect. "We are receiving a donation from DTE for Burn Pit 360," said Kevin Hensley, state legislative director, VFW Michigan, Burn Pits 360. The nonprofit has a dedicated mission to improving post-deployment medical outcomes for current and former...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Jason Pasley | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards
Dr. Jason Pasley is one of three honorees in Hour Detroit’s Excellence in Care Awards. See the full list of Top Docs here. Video shot and produced by HOUR. The post Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Jason Pasley | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to vote on public transit with SMART service on the ballot
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Public transit is on the ballot and Tuesday we’ll find out if Oakland County is on board. Voters there will decide on a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit
CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor. The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
