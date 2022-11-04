CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor. The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO