electrek.co

Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard

Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

WCC launches 10-week pharmacy technician boot camp to address worker shortage

In an attempt to bolster the shortage of pharmacy technicians in health systems and hospitals, Washtenaw Community College's (WCC) Workforce Development Division is now offering a 10-week pharmacy technician course. Dr. Klaus Tenbergen, WCC'S executive director of workforce and community development, says the program is WCC’s first pharmacy technician "boot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election

A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
DETROIT, MI
straightarrownews.com

Detroit will rise again to be an industrial powerhouse

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently announced the city’s unemployment rate has fallen to 7%, matching a 20-year low. Automobile manufacturer Jeep just opened a new assembly plant in the city, the first of its kind in the last 30 years. And a University of Michigan forecast “maintains a faster recovery for Detroit than the State overall through 2023.” Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan believes the U.S. is in a phase of rapid industrial growth that will benefit cities like Detroit, with large-scale pre-existing industrial infrastructure.
DETROIT, MI
constructiondive.com

$5.7B Gordie Howe Bridge project to be delayed 8 months, S&P says

The opening of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada is now likely to be pushed to August 2025, a delay of eight months, according to analysis from S&P completed two months ago and obtained recently by the Windsor Star. Most of the issues leading to...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to vote on public transit with SMART service on the ballot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Public transit is on the ballot and Tuesday we’ll find out if Oakland County is on board. Voters there will decide on a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit

CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor.  The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network.  "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
DETROIT, MI

