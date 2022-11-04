Read full article on original website
Elva Karolina Girard, 99
Elva Karolina Girard passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on November 3, 2022 in New Canaan, Connecticut. She was a resident of our hometown for 73 years. Elva was born in Jamshog, Sweden to Emil and Tekla Svensson on January 21, 1923. She was one of fifteen children. She moved to the United States in 1939, where three of her sisters had settled in Stamford, CT. Elva married her husband, Raymond Girard, in 1942, and they later moved to New Canaan in 1949.
Town Asks State To Reconsider Denial of Affordable Housing Moratorium Application
Municipal officials are asking the state to reconsider its recent decision to deny the town’s application for four years of relief from an affordable housing law. The Connecticut Department of Housing in its Oct. 18 denial letter to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said that New Canaan fell short of the required “housing unit equivalent” points required for the moratorium. The town failed to correctly calculate its points, DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said in the letter, and as a result is not exempt for a four-year period from the state law known by its statute number, 8-30g. Under it, developers who propose housing projects where at least 30% of units will be rented at affordable rates can get around local Planning & Zoning Commission decisions through an appeals process.
TABLE: Election 2022 Results [UPDATING]
Electors returned two incumbents to New Canaan’s delegation to the state legislature Tuesday, while voting in two Democrats to fill open seats. State Reps. Lucy Dathan (D-142nd) and Tom O’Dea (R-125th) retained their seats during the midterm election, while Democrat Ceci Maher won the 26th state Senate district and Democrat Keith Denning won the newly created 42nd House district on a mostly frigid, clear day that saw turnout among New Canaanites decline by about 5% of eligible voters compared to the 2018 midterms.
Town Officials Push for Studies, Survey Prior to Decisions on West School Cell Tower
The town is preparing to hire consultants to provide two studies to help municipal officials determine whether to move forward with a widely discussed plan to erect a cell tower behind West School. Following recommendations that the Planning & Zoning Commission made during an Oct. 24 special meeting, the town...
Six NCHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent To Play Sports in College
Six New Canaan High School seniors signed commitment or “likely” letters Wednesday to play Division I sports in college starting next year. NCHS Athletic Director Jay Egan said the school’s annual ceremony is a way to mark and celebrate an achievement for the student-athletes as well as their families.
Ellie Gusitsch
