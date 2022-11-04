Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Mississippi River Shipwreck
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
Nick Saban reacts to criticism of his program, talks Quinshon Judkins and Lane Kiffin's offensive mind
Alabama’s dreams of a national championship season might have died in Baton Rouge on Saturday night after a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Crimson Tide now have 2 losses and will need a lot of help if they hope to somehow earn a College Football Playoff berth. Nick Saban’s...
LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation
Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
Lane Kiffin discusses his relationship with Nick Saban, praises Bryce Young's 'Superman' capabilities
No. 11 Ole Miss plays host to No. 9 Alabama on Saturday. The game lost a bit of its luster after the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU last weekend, at least as it relates to College Football Playoff implications. But it’s an absolute must-win for both teams if either...
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Jenny Dell explains why Ole Miss has started fast in every game this season
Jenny Dell is set to be on the sidelines on Saturday for the “SEC on CBS” game between Alabama and Ole Miss, and on CBS Sports HQ, she outlined a specific aspect about the Rebels offense. Dell said that Ole Miss and Michigan are the only teams in...
Kirk Herbstreit explains how 'style points are going to matter' down the stretch
Kirk Herbstreit was on the panel of ESPN experts who digested the latest rankings, and the jockeying for position to qualify for the 2022 College Football Playoff will be fascinating as it unfolds down the stretch. LSU checked in at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. The...
Kirk Herbstreit includes 2 SEC teams among top performers of Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit was thoroughly impressed by LSU and Georgia in Week 10. In his Monday series of tweets recognizing Week 10’s top performers, Herbstreit included the Bulldogs and Tigers every time. In top-performing players, Herbstreit featured LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the entire UGA defense. For coaches, he included...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Tom Hart discusses Brian Kelly's success at LSU
Some had their concerns when Brian Kelly stepped on the scene at LSU as the program opened the season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. But the team quickly made a turnaround and, with minimal bumps in the road, is now ranked at No. 7 in the nation with a statement 32-31 overtime win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on their resume.
Greg McElroy explains why he is 'concerned about the future' of Alabama football
For the first time ever, former Alabama QB Greg McElroy is concerned about the future of Alabama football. No, this isn’t the first time Alabama has lost since he was under center just over 10 years ago. It is, however, disheartening for McElroy to see the foundation of the program begin to wither away.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'
Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Lane Kiffin explains how Nick Saban is dangerous after losses: 'They lost 2 games by 2 plays'
Ole Miss will face an angry Alabama Crimson Tide team after they dropped their most recent matchup, 32-31 to LSU in overtime. This marks the second loss that Nick Saban’s team has suffered this season and they are officially out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin knows just how intense this battle will be, and there’s a sure chance that Alabama will have a chip on its shoulder in this on.
Paul Finebaum addresses where the blame falls for Alabama's shortcomings
Paul Finebaum has tried to identify the root of the shortcomings for Alabama coming out of the second loss of the season for the Crimson Tide. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show, and said it starts at the top, and he always cringes when people want to blame the coordinators for everything.
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]
Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus […]
