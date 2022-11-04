ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop

By Perla Shaheen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.

"Prices all around town have gone through the roof,” said Jim Cumberland, Tucson resident.

Rent dipped during the pandemic but now it’s back on the climb, especially in Tucson.

“All together I get less than $1500 a month so that makes it really tough to find a place that’s decent and still afford food,” Cumberland said.

Cumberland is spending almost 50% of his salary on rent in the Miramonte neighborhood, and he’s not alone.

“There’s people with studios and one bedrooms asking for $1500 a month," said Yusuf Saleh, Tucson resident. "That’s California prices, it’s insane.”

Saleh moved to Tucson a couple years ago to save up for a house. Now, he says his rent is too high to stay.

“Arizona was an affordable place but the more we live here, the trade off isn’t as good.”

A company called rent. broke down Tucson’s prices in a recent report. It shows that Tucson rent has increased almost every month since November of last year.

“Unlike the state which is following national trends, being down month to month, elevated year to year," said Jon Leckie, Rent. researcher. "Tucson has continued its rise, and is the highest it’s ever been.”

The report shows average rent increased by up to 15% for studios, one bedrooms, and two bedrooms. This is all despite national trends of those rents declining.

"Hopefully Tucson will start to see that moderation," Leckie said. "We’re starting to see it in the Phoenix-Mesa chamber metro.”

The cheapest areas were Corbett, Stella Mann, and Sunnyside. All those had average one bedroom rent of $750 or less.

Comments / 19

Catherine Frasquillo
5d ago

I guess it's time people start leaving Tucson and go to Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe or even Phoenix. People outside Tucson are the ones buying the properties and raising the prices. it's just crazy.

Reply
5
Leanne Johnson
5d ago

Mine went from $685 to $895 and nothing changed in my complex. Oh I guess they DID slap a coat of paint on it. But technically if the City came to see if we're up to code, I see a failure or 3 in our future. So yeah, the rents are sky high for the same Ole crap we had before and somebody from out of state is making money on us. We need to protest or something, as a Tucson group! We can't survive like this!

Reply
4
ELEVATER
4d ago

and the neighborhoods are full of homeless tweakers leaving their trash and drug paraphernalia everywhere...who would want to live here anymore?

Reply
3
 

