Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop

A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.

"Prices all around town have gone through the roof,” said Jim Cumberland, Tucson resident.

Rent dipped during the pandemic but now it’s back on the climb, especially in Tucson.

“All together I get less than $1500 a month so that makes it really tough to find a place that’s decent and still afford food,” Cumberland said.

Cumberland is spending almost 50% of his salary on rent in the Miramonte neighborhood, and he’s not alone.

“There’s people with studios and one bedrooms asking for $1500 a month," said Yusuf Saleh, Tucson resident. "That’s California prices, it’s insane.”

Saleh moved to Tucson a couple years ago to save up for a house. Now, he says his rent is too high to stay.

“Arizona was an affordable place but the more we live here, the trade off isn’t as good.”

A company called rent. broke down Tucson’s prices in a recent report. It shows that Tucson rent has increased almost every month since November of last year.

“Unlike the state which is following national trends, being down month to month, elevated year to year," said Jon Leckie, Rent. researcher. "Tucson has continued its rise, and is the highest it’s ever been.”

The report shows average rent increased by up to 15% for studios, one bedrooms, and two bedrooms. This is all despite national trends of those rents declining.

"Hopefully Tucson will start to see that moderation," Leckie said. "We’re starting to see it in the Phoenix-Mesa chamber metro.”

The cheapest areas were Corbett, Stella Mann, and Sunnyside. All those had average one bedroom rent of $750 or less.

