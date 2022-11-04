Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
AP News Summary at 4:31 p.m. EST
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are closing in on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat. The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker was headed to a Dec. 6 runoff. Republicans found a bright spot in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson’s victory raised the stakes of races where results were unclear and vote counting continued.
Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Inflation? High gas prices? American gamblers are shrugging them off — and losing money at casinos at a record pace. Figures released Wednesday show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year.
Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next U of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a...
Why the price tag for a 2030 Winter Games in Sapporo just shot up more than $100 million
Sapporo’s proposed budget for hosting the 2030 Winter Games shot up by more than $100 million due to Japan’s inflation. The other city in the race, Salt Lake City, is promising a break-even budget even if costs go up.
