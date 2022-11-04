ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Paul Finebaum points to a key turning point that tracks Alabama's struggles

Paul Finebaum has spoken several times in recent days about why Alabama has struggled in recent weeks, and more broadly in certain areas over a larger swath of time. On Tuesday, Finebaum discussed it with long-time caller “Legend,” a noted Alabama fan who has long criticized the Alabama coordinators as a primary reason for the struggles of the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tom Hart discusses Brian Kelly's success at LSU

Some had their concerns when Brian Kelly stepped on the scene at LSU as the program opened the season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. But the team quickly made a turnaround and, with minimal bumps in the road, is now ranked at No. 7 in the nation with a statement 32-31 overtime win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on their resume.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kirk Herbstreit includes 2 SEC teams among top performers of Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit was thoroughly impressed by LSU and Georgia in Week 10. In his Monday series of tweets recognizing Week 10’s top performers, Herbstreit included the Bulldogs and Tigers every time. In top-performing players, Herbstreit featured LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the entire UGA defense. For coaches, he included...
ATHENS, GA
Lane Kiffin explains how Nick Saban is dangerous after losses: 'They lost 2 games by 2 plays'

Ole Miss will face an angry Alabama Crimson Tide team after they dropped their most recent matchup, 32-31 to LSU in overtime. This marks the second loss that Nick Saban’s team has suffered this season and they are officially out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin knows just how intense this battle will be, and there’s a sure chance that Alabama will have a chip on its shoulder in this on.
OXFORD, MS
Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers

Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Dylan Carpenter, 2023 DL out of Louisiana, flips commitment to SEC program

Dylan Carpenter has decided to play for a different in-state program. The 3-star defensive lineman from Saint Amant flipped his commitment from Louisiana to LSU. Carpenter shared the news on Twitter. “I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU now faces a new significant challenge

LSU is in control of the SEC West race. The 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium gave the Tigers control. And now it’s Tell the Truth Monday. The truth is that college football is unpredictable. Oftentimes, things don’t go the way most people expect...
BATON ROUGE, LA

