Ole Miss will face an angry Alabama Crimson Tide team after they dropped their most recent matchup, 32-31 to LSU in overtime. This marks the second loss that Nick Saban’s team has suffered this season and they are officially out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin knows just how intense this battle will be, and there’s a sure chance that Alabama will have a chip on its shoulder in this on.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO