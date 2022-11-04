ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Lyft cutting 13 percent of employees

By Julia Mueller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4jQ8_0iy4zdqC00

( The Hill ) — Lyft is laying off 13 percent of its employees, the ride-hailing service announced Thursday, citing inflation strains and recession fears.

“There are several challenges playing out across the economy. We’re facing a probable recession sometime in the next year and rideshare insurance costs are going up,” co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said in a memo to Lyft team members.

“We worked hard to bring down costs this summer: we slowed, then froze hiring; cut spending; and paused less-critical initiatives. Still, Lyft has to become leaner, which requires us to part with incredible team members,” the memo read.

In addition to the layoffs, the company is also selling its first-party vehicle service business.

Lyft laid off around 60 employees this July amid growing economic concerns and froze all hiring in September, according to Reuters.

Tech companies like Amazon, Meta, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have been working to cut costs, with some announcing layoffs and instituting hiring freezes as the U.S. continues to feel the pressures of high prices and the looming possibility of a recession.

The online payment giant Stripe on Thursday announced it would lay off 14 percent of its workers.

“We are not immune to the realities of inflation and a slowing economy,” the Lyft co-founders said.

However, they said they are “confident” about the company’s overall trajectory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Kelly heading to Washington for 7th term

Let’s shift gears to a more local race that isn’t being run statewide, but could certainly have big implications. In this race, 6th term incumbent Congressman Republican Mike Kelly is being challenged by local businessman and attorney, Dan Pastore, on the Democratic side. With 17% of the votes in, Kelly looks to be heading to […]
YourErie

Jake Banta holds lead for 4th District

Outgoing Republican Curt Sooney has held Pennsylvania’s 4th legislative district since 2004. However, Sonney decided to step down this year and in a surprise primary win, entertainer Jake Banta took the GOP primary. Banta faces a challenge from Democrat Chelsea Oliver, a former Corry City Council member. Banta currently holds a strong lead with 67%, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Cold case suspect brought back to Erie; being held in Erie County Prison

The grandson charged in the 1988 murder of Helen Vogt is now being held in the Erie County Prison after his arraignment Wednesday morning. Jeremy Brock, 55, was taken to the Erie County Prison Wednesday morning on first and second degree murder charges. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Paul Bizzarro. In October, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Election results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Election Day is here! The polls for the 2022 Pennsylvania General Election close at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Ballots — in-person, mail-in, or absentee — must be either cast at polling places (in-person) or delivered (mail-in and absentee) to the Erie County Elections Office by 8 p.m. View the current election results below […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow doubt about the election results […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy