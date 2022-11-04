ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Manchin calls for deal on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid in new Congress

By Alexander Bolton
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBOXZ_0iy4yy1a00

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday called for a broad bipartisan deal to protect the solvency of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, popular programs that face serious funding issues over the next few decades.

“You’re going to get your financial house in order. We cannot live with this crippling debt,” Manchin, whose pivotal vote both delayed and helped pass big pieces of President Biden’s agenda, told Fortune’s Alan Murray at a CEO conference.

“If we don’t look at the trust funds that are going bankrupt, whether they be Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, highway, all the ones — there are tremendous problems right now,” Manchin said when asked where he sees areas of potential compromise in Washington after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

“If we can’t come to grips of how we face the financial challenge that this country has, then we’re all going to be paying a price that we can’t afford,” he said.

Manchin, who sank Biden’s ambitious $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda in December, has often talked about the financial challenges facing Social Security and Medicaid.

The Social Security Administration announced last year that it is not projected to have the funds to pay full benefits past 2033.

In February, Manchin proposed addressing that shortfall by increasing the amount of income subject to taxation to fund Social Security from $147,000 to $400,000.

And Manchin pushed back hard against Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) effort to expand Medicare to include vision, dental and hearing benefits by arguing that the core program itself was in danger because of the soaring federal debt.

“My big concern right now is the 2026 deadline [for] Medicare insolvency and if no one’s concerned about that, I’ve got people — that’s a lifeline. Medicare and Social Security is a lifeline for people back in West Virginia, most people around the country,” Manchin told reporters in October of last year.

If Manchin continues to push for a bipartisan deal to shore up the finances of Social Security and Medicare, he could have a negotiating partner in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has proposed broad entitlement reform on several previous occasions.

After Republicans captured the Senate majority in the 2014 midterm election, McConnell decried what he called the “unsustainable growth rate” of Social Security and Medicare and warned “we need to adjust these popular programs or they won’t be there in the next generation.”

In October of 2018, when Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate and the House, McConnell said that entitlement spending, not the Republican push to cut taxes, was the main driver of the federal deficit.

“It’s a bipartisan problem: unwillingness to address the real drivers of the debt by doing anything to adjust those programs to the demographics of America in the future,” he told Bloomberg News at the time.

Manchin, who appeared Thursday before a room full of CEOs via video link, urged the audience to stop making political donations to members of Congress without getting solid commitments to improve the nation’s governance in return.

“Quit writing checks to everybody,” he said.

He argued that successful CEOs build good companies because they expect return on their investment, yet too often, they write checks to lawmakers in Washington without expecting anything of real substance in return.

“The investments you’ve made in politics from the Democrat side and the Republican side by asking nothing in return is a foolish investment,” he said.

“Why don’t you do this? Tell a politician when they come to you, say, ‘Listen, I’m sorry I don’t give checks, I don’t give a donation or contribution to any politician, but I’m willing to make an investment. What should I expect from you? What are you going to do?’” Manchin advised.

He said too many donors are “giving checks to bad behavior” by supporting candidates and officeholders who are happy to let partisan gridlock rule the nation’s capital.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’

(The Hill) — President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate. At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he remained optimistic about the […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and […]
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Expected Trump indictment looms over midterm election

The expected indictment of Donald Trump is looming over the midterm elections as both parties are preparing for a major battle after Election Day if Attorney General Merrick Garland moves forward with an unprecedented prosecution of a former president.
WSAV News 3

Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate

President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote.  “Well, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy