Guest
5d ago
So people can access sidewalks. Until they cleaned Ensign road up you couldn’t use the sidewalks. It was full of garbage recycle metal couches chairs you could not access the sidewalk. I find this laughable how they pick and choose what they consider important.
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Avenue closure at N. 1st Street for final restoration has started
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing and installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control affects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
thejoltnews.com
Martin Way Affordable Housing Phase 2 passes review
The Olympia Design Review Board held its virtual meeting for a Detail Design Review of the Martin Way Affordable Housing project on Thursday, November 3. According to the board’s staff report, the current work is the second stage of a two-phase project on 111 Pattison St NE. The first phase, completed in 2021, included a five-story residential building and a shelter.
thejoltnews.com
Three-story multifamily housing proposed at Olympia Royal Street SE
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a three-story multifamily housing project proposal at 3714 Royal Street SE on November 2. Brandon Johnson of JSA Civil gave an overview of the Royal Street Apartments, which would have 58 units comprising a mixture of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, a common area, and a leasing office.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to hold first public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its first public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in...
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County Chamber of Commerce to talk about crime impacts on businesses tomorrow
The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) will hold a forum tomorrow, November 9, to discuss how crime is affecting businesses. According to a post on the JOLT’s Facebook group, the Chamber will host a conference with Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington Retail Association President and Chief Executive Officer Renee Sunde at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, November 9 at 11:30 a.m.. They will talk about how crime impacts businesses.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia seeks members for new cultural advisory committee
Olympia is accepting applications for its new Cultural Access Advisory Board. The new committee will be comprised of nine members who will give recommendations to the city council that will lead to the achievement of the city’s cultural access program’s objectives:. Enhance and extend educational reach and offerings.
Stormwater treatment facility cleans runoff in Tacoma's Point Defiance
TACOMA, Wash. — Heavy rains may keep some people inside, but for Dana de Leon, principal engineer for the City of Tacoma, this is perfect weather. “It’s stormwater and I love it,” she said as she showcased Tacoma’s work in cleaning up stormwater before it enters back into Puget Sound.
thurstontalk.com
Three Small Businesses in Olympia Receive Microgrants from Ready for Business Fund
The Ready for Business Fund – a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington State’s LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast – is distributing $2,500 and $4,000 cash grants to 76 small businesses throughout Washington state. The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with an initial $100,000 investment from Comcast and designation of GSBA as the fund manager. To date, the fund has supported more than 200 small businesses in Washington with nearly $1 million in financial support and wraparound services.
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County completes salmon habitat restoration in Clear Creek
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County, with funds from the Commencement Bay Trustee Council, completed a capital improvement project to expand salmon habitat and reduce flooding risk in the Clear Creek watershed. The Clear Creek Habitat Restoration project, located off state Route 167/River Road East near 29th Avenue East, completed in late October after nearly four months of construction.
The Suburban Times
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
thurstontalk.com
Holiday Treasures Await You at The Olympia Farmers Market
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Olympia Farmers Market. Hand-created gifts, food for locally inspired meals and seasonal treats are ready for you. Santa’s village has nothing on our well-loved Olympia market. In fact, he might even be making last minute selections at the Holiday Shopper’s Delight on December 22, 23 and 24. Lynch Creek Farm has supplied lights and greens for decking the halls, so get your swag on!
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, The crash happened at state route 16 in Kitsap county. 53-year-old man from Spanaway,was driving ford van travelling westbound on highway. WSP stated that he went off the road and hit a tree. 43-year-old...
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after initial returns Tuesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in King County...
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Tacoma?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Tacoma? Please give me some suggestions.
