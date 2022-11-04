The Ready for Business Fund – a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington State’s LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast – is distributing $2,500 and $4,000 cash grants to 76 small businesses throughout Washington state. The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with an initial $100,000 investment from Comcast and designation of GSBA as the fund manager. To date, the fund has supported more than 200 small businesses in Washington with nearly $1 million in financial support and wraparound services.

