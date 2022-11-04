​Public Hearing to accept public comment on Development Code Docket Item A-24, Emergency Housing Ordinance: Permitting Criteria Flexibility. The proposed amendments consider making interim regulations, which provide for a waiver of some permitting requirements for homeless encampments during an emergency declared by the Board of County Commissioners and/or Board of Health, permanent with some additional changes. Proposed amendments make some changes additional to the interim regulations that clarify application and permitting procedures for homeless encampments, and affect Titles 20, 21, 22, and 23.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO