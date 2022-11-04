Read full article on original website
Three-story multifamily housing proposed at Olympia Royal Street SE
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a three-story multifamily housing project proposal at 3714 Royal Street SE on November 2. Brandon Johnson of JSA Civil gave an overview of the Royal Street Apartments, which would have 58 units comprising a mixture of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, a common area, and a leasing office.
Martin Way Affordable Housing Phase 2 passes review
The Olympia Design Review Board held its virtual meeting for a Detail Design Review of the Martin Way Affordable Housing project on Thursday, November 3. According to the board’s staff report, the current work is the second stage of a two-phase project on 111 Pattison St NE. The first phase, completed in 2021, included a five-story residential building and a shelter.
Olympia City Council approves with a 2.3% ‘excess tax’ levy increase for 2023
At the city council meeting, Tuesday, November 1, Olympia Finance Director Aaron BeMiller said the property tax revenue that the city plans to collect in 2023 is a 2.3% increase from 2022 and is estimated to be collecting a total of $20,368,001.24. According to BeMiller, the 2022 estimated assessed value...
Olympia seeks members for new cultural advisory committee
Olympia is accepting applications for its new Cultural Access Advisory Board. The new committee will be comprised of nine members who will give recommendations to the city council that will lead to the achievement of the city’s cultural access program’s objectives:. Enhance and extend educational reach and offerings.
Thurston County Chamber of Commerce to talk about crime impacts on businesses tomorrow
The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) will hold a forum tomorrow, November 9, to discuss how crime is affecting businesses. According to a post on the JOLT’s Facebook group, the Chamber will host a conference with Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington Retail Association President and Chief Executive Officer Renee Sunde at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, November 9 at 11:30 a.m.. They will talk about how crime impacts businesses.
First wave of general election show some races undecided
Some 69,482 of the expected 117,000 ballots from Thurston County voters were tallied as 8 p.m. on Election Day yesterday. There are 195,610 registered voters in the county. The Thurston County Auditor’s Office reported on 69,482 ballots already counted, or 35.52% of potential voters. “It's gonna take a couple...
Thurston County Public Hearing
Public Hearing to accept public comment on Development Code Docket Item A-24, Emergency Housing Ordinance: Permitting Criteria Flexibility. The proposed amendments consider making interim regulations, which provide for a waiver of some permitting requirements for homeless encampments during an emergency declared by the Board of County Commissioners and/or Board of Health, permanent with some additional changes. Proposed amendments make some changes additional to the interim regulations that clarify application and permitting procedures for homeless encampments, and affect Titles 20, 21, 22, and 23.
Fresh from jail, man allegedly breaks into house in search of place to live
A transient Lacey man, who was recently released from jail, was arrested anew after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s home in his search for a place to live. TJ Murray, 28, was arrested on Oct. 31, the same day he was released from the Nisqually Jail, after a reported burglary in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue E.
Police Blotter for Sunday, November 6, 2022
On 11/06/22 at 11:00 p.m. in Thurston County, Sheriff's deputies arrested Casandra Jean Armstrong, 33, on suspicion of 1) attempt to elude pursuing police vehicle, 2) second-degree malicious mischief, 3) resisting arrest and 4) hit and run unattended. On 11/06/22 at 12:24 a.m. in the 19700 block of Aspenwood Ct...
