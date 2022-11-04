Read full article on original website
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Lindsey Blue!
Congratulations to Lindsey Blue of Salina, the Week 9 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 12 of 13 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Although the season has begun, you...
Salina Central thespians to present 'The Explorers Club'
Friday through Sunday, Salina Central High School Theatre is scheduled to present Nell Benjamin's comedy, The Explorers Club. The production is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Running time is approximately two hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and also will...
UPDATE: Warm, windy, wind advisory on Wednesday
A wind advisory is in effect for some counties in our area Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. South winds...
Salina's Bill Burke Park closed for turf improvement project
Salina Parks and Recreation announced this morning that Bill Burke Park is closed as turf work gets underway. From the Salina Parks and Recreation Facebook page:
KDOT: Road closures for bridge projects in Saline County
On Monday, work began for a bridge replacement on Shipton Road and a bridge removal on Granville Road, just east of Kansas Highway 143 in Saline County. During construction, Shipton Road and Granville Road will be closed at the location where the contractor is actively working on the bridge. Local traffic will follow a signed detour via N. Ohio Street and Interstate 70.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
KANcycle unveils bikeshare integration in Transit app
KANcycle, a bike sharing program of OCCK Transportation, has integrated its system into a single account and app experience. The new offering, available in Transit, enables riders to plan a multimodal trip, and unlock a bike with just a few taps. By merging transit and bikeshare into one experience with...
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
Ike's Virtual Book Club: 'How Ike Led' tonight
ABILENE - Susan Eisenhower's book, How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions will be the focus of Ike's Virtual Book Club tonight. This virtual program will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube Live at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Reminder: this program is virtual only and will not include an in-person component.
USD 305 revamps its approach to absenteeism
This fall, Salina Public Schools administrators refreshed their approach to absenteeism. One shift they made was toward more and earlier communication about absences between schools and families. The goal is to reduce the number of students who reach the point of chronic absenteeism. This year, each school receives absenteeism data...
Salina man arrested Saturday after incident at convenience store
A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges after an incident at a north Salina convenience store Saturday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Casey's General Store, 500 N. Ohio Street, at approximately 3 p.m. for the report of a male subject with a gun, knife, and hammer. They made contact with Carlito Morales, 32, of Salina, who had two knives and a hammer.
Burglar steals $1,400 bow, case from north Salina residence
A Salina man is missing a $1,400 bow and case after a burglary at his residence in the northern part of the city. The 26-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between midnight and 11 p.m. Saturday, someone entered his residence in the 1200 block of N. 11th Street and stole a Diamond Deploy bow and the hard case it was in, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man backs pickup into neighbor's house, leaves scene
A local man was cited after he backed into his neighbor's house and then left the scene late Friday morning in central Salina. David Youtsey, 85, of Salina, backed his 2007 Ford Ranger out of his driveway in the 1400 block of Austin Circle, across the street, and into his neighbor's garage and house, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. He then left the scene.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Davison, Isaaq Paul; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct;...
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Two unlocked cars burgled, multiple items stolen in west-central Salina
Police are investigating two vehicle burglaries in west-central Salina that resulted in the loss of approximately $1,000 worth of items. A 55-year-old man reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone burgled his two unlocked vehicles - a 2011 Cadillac and a 2008 Nissan Rogue - that were parked in the 700 block of W. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Items taken from the Rogue included the following.
Unofficial Saline County election results: All precincts reporting
This page will be updated as election results are updated by the Saline County Clerk's Office. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results with all 73 precincts reporting. According to information from the Saline County Clerk's Office, 15,721 ballots were cast in Saline County for...
Operation Green Light proclamation request on Saline Co. agenda
In celebration of Veterans Day and in recognition of the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the need to connect them to resources available to assist them and their families, a proclamation supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans will be presented to the Saline County Commission at tomorrow's 9 a.m. meeting.
GSCF: More than $129,000 in student scholarships available
The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year. This year more than $129,000 will be distributed to area students through the foundation’s 32 scholarship funds. Eligible scholarship applicants include graduating high school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students. Each scholarship has...
