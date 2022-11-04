A local man was cited after he backed into his neighbor's house and then left the scene late Friday morning in central Salina. David Youtsey, 85, of Salina, backed his 2007 Ford Ranger out of his driveway in the 1400 block of Austin Circle, across the street, and into his neighbor's garage and house, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. He then left the scene.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO