Denton County, TX

wbap.com

Midterm Election Day 2022: Polls are open

DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Long lines are being reported at the Fretz Library polling location in North Dallas where voters are say the “crime, inflation and immigration” are issues that are top of mind for them. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says just under 5.5 million Texans...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Denton Voters Pass One of Texas’ First Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinances

Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have given a thumbs up to one of the Lone Star State’s first pot legalization measures. Proposition B which targets misdemeanor pot possession offenses in the city passed overwhelmingly by 71%. When implemented Denton police will be required to handle pot possession differently; eliminating all arrests and citations for starters. They also cannot use the scent of marijuana in a vehicle as a reason to search it.
DENTON, TX
wbap.com

Job Fair to Honor Military Veterans, Open to All

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – An annual job fair being held Thursday in Dallas County honors military Veterans, but is open to all jobseekers. The annual “Hiring Red, White and You” job fair will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Gilley’s in Dallas. The event will feature almost 150 employers and close to 10,000 part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Tourism shows Strong Recovery from COVID Pandemic

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The latest latest ‘Visit Dallas’ economic impact study finds that the tourism industry generated $7.2 billion in economic impact for the city of Dallas in 2021, showing a significant rebound from COVID-19-related losses. Looking ahead, the group that promotes tourism in Dallas believes total visitor volume and spending will fully recover to their pre-pandemic levels by 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE

