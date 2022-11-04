Read full article on original website
Related
wbap.com
Midterm Election Day 2022: Polls are open
DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Long lines are being reported at the Fretz Library polling location in North Dallas where voters are say the “crime, inflation and immigration” are issues that are top of mind for them. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says just under 5.5 million Texans...
wbap.com
Denton Voters Pass One of Texas’ First Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinances
Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have given a thumbs up to one of the Lone Star State’s first pot legalization measures. Proposition B which targets misdemeanor pot possession offenses in the city passed overwhelmingly by 71%. When implemented Denton police will be required to handle pot possession differently; eliminating all arrests and citations for starters. They also cannot use the scent of marijuana in a vehicle as a reason to search it.
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Roger Williams Holds
Congressman Roger Williams of the 25th District in Tarrant County ran unopposed – and, therefore, won his race. He tells Ernie & Hal what Republicans have to do now to see success.
wbap.com
Job Fair to Honor Military Veterans, Open to All
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – An annual job fair being held Thursday in Dallas County honors military Veterans, but is open to all jobseekers. The annual “Hiring Red, White and You” job fair will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Gilley’s in Dallas. The event will feature almost 150 employers and close to 10,000 part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs.
wbap.com
Investigation Ongoing in Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office Shooting
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – An investigation continues into a deadly shooting inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into a deadly shooting at the county Medical Examiner’s Office off of Stemmons Freeway late Tuesday afternoon. County Judge Clay...
wbap.com
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
wbap.com
Sansom Park Police Officer Shot in Face During Training Exercise in ICU
“My heart almost stopped,” said the Lake Worth police chief in reaction to the news. Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The condition of a Sansom Park police officer shot during a training exercise Saturday has been upgraded from critical to stable. A GoFundme page identifies Lina Mino as the...
wbap.com
Dallas Tourism shows Strong Recovery from COVID Pandemic
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The latest latest ‘Visit Dallas’ economic impact study finds that the tourism industry generated $7.2 billion in economic impact for the city of Dallas in 2021, showing a significant rebound from COVID-19-related losses. Looking ahead, the group that promotes tourism in Dallas believes total visitor volume and spending will fully recover to their pre-pandemic levels by 2023.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Comments / 0